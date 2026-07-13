Quote of the day by Bill Gates: ‘Success is a lousy teacher, it seduces…’

Success is often seen as the ultimate sign that a person or company is making the right decisions. But Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has long argued the opposite.

In his 1995 book The Road Ahead, Gates wrote one of his most widely quoted observations: “Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can't lose.”

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At the time, Microsoft was the world's dominant software company, making the remark all the more striking. Rather than celebrating success as proof of perfect judgement, Gates cautioned that it could create overconfidence and blind people to their own mistakes.

Nearly three decades later, many believe Microsoft's own history illustrates the warning Gates issued while the company was at the peak of its influence.

'Success is a lousy teacher' According to Gates, success can create a false sense of certainty. When decisions repeatedly lead to positive outcomes, people often stop questioning their methods because there appears to be no reason to do so.

"Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can't lose."

His argument was that success does not always validate the process behind it. Sometimes people achieve good results despite flawed decisions, only for those weaknesses to become visible when circumstances change.

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Gates also suggested that intelligence alone does not protect people from this trap. In fact, highly capable individuals may become even more confident in their judgement after a long period of success, making them less likely to challenge their own assumptions.

A warning Microsoft would later experience Gates made the observation in The Road Ahead, published in 1995 when Microsoft dominated the personal computing market.

Despite the company's commanding position, he warned that market leaders should never assume their success would continue indefinitely.

Over the years, Gates has openly acknowledged both missed opportunities instead of dismissing them, reinforcing the lesson behind his own quote.

Why failure can be a better teacher Unlike success, failure forces people to examine what went wrong.

A setback often raises difficult but necessary questions: Which assumption proved incorrect? What could have been done differently? What needs to change next time?

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Success, on the other hand, is more likely to encourage celebration than reflection, allowing weaknesses to remain hidden until they eventually become costly.

This principle extends far beyond business. Scientists refine ideas after unsuccessful experiments, athletes analyse defeats more closely than victories, and organisations often improve only after mistakes expose weaknesses in their systems.

Confidence needs humility Gates' message is not that success is undesirable. Rather, he argues that confidence must be balanced with humility.

Confidence encourages people to innovate, take risks and build new ideas. However, unchecked confidence can gradually become certainty, leaving people less willing to question their decisions or adapt to changing circumstances.

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