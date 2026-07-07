Quote of the day by Charles Schulz: ‘Learn from yesterday, live for today…’—life lessons on value of time

Charles M Schulz, whose Peanuts comics inspired generations, had a remarkable way of finding profound wisdom in life's simplest moments.

Quote of the day by Charles M Schulz "Learn from yesterday, live for today, look to tomorrow, rest this afternoon." This simple yet profound quote by Schulz reminds us that while life can often feel like an endless race between regrets about our past and worries about our future, it is important to realise that neither should steal the joy of living in the present.

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Meaning of the quote In simple terms, the quote reminds us to live each moment to its fullest. Oftentimes, people stop living in the present because they end up worrying too much about the future or regretting their past actions. While we continue to worry, we often forget that the past cannot be rewritten, but it can become a guide that helps us make wiser decisions. It is important to remind ourselves that growth comes not from pretending failures never happened, but from understanding them and moving forward with greater clarity. Schulz also suggests that it is equally important to rest, which is not a luxury but a necessity.

The first part, "Learn from yesterday," motivates us to reflect on our past but also reminds us not to dwell on mistakes. Every experience, whether successful or disappointing, carries a lesson. "Live for today" shifts the focus to the present. In a world dominated by deadlines, notifications, and constant distractions, many people postpone happiness, believing life will begin after the next promotion, exam, or achievement.

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This serves as a timeless reminder that today is where life actually unfolds. No matter how much we worry about the future or dwell on our past actions, the only change that we can make is in the present. Appreciating small moments, nurturing relationships, and making the most of the present are what give life meaning. At the same time, "Look to tomorrow" encourages us to prepare for the future with hope rather than anxiety. It reminds us that planning is important, but not at the cost of losing sight of the present. Dreams and aspirations should inspire us to move forward instead of overwhelming us with fear of what lies ahead.

Why does the quote resonate? This quote resonates because it captures the balance many of us struggle to achieve. We often spend too much time replaying yesterday or worrying about tomorrow, forgetting that today is all we truly have. During this time, what we forget is that we are spending precious moments of our present on things that we have no control over. In this fast-paced world, many people continue to worry about their future, their career, and the next big promotion, and keep on delaying the little moments of peace that would bring them happiness. Most times, people also avoid resting because of the unspoken pressure that social media and the fast-paced world have put on us. Schulz's reminder to "rest this afternoon" also challenges the belief that being constantly busy is the only measure of success. It reinforces the idea that taking time to rest is just as important as working towards our goals.

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Who was Charles M Schulz? Born on 26 November 1922, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Charles M Schulz was an American cartoonist best known for creating Peanuts, one of the most influential and successful comic strips in American history. He grew up as the son of a barber and developed an interest in drawing from a young age. After finishing high school in 1940, he enrolled in a correspondence course in cartooning before serving in the US Army between 1943 and 1945.

He died on 12 February 2000 in Santa Rosa, California.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.