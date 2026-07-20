Quote of the day by Edmund Hillary: ‘No one remembers who climbed Mount Everest…’—life lessons on courage

Edmund Hillary, a legendary New Zealand mountaineer, explorer, and philanthropist, was best known for being one of the first two people to successfully climb Mount Everest in 1953.

Quote of the day by Edmund Hillary "No one remembers who climbed Mount Everest the second time." This simple yet powerful quote by Hillary serves as a reminder that history often remembers the first person who achieved something extraordinary, while those who follow the example rarely receive the same recognition.

Meaning of the quote In simple terms, the quote underscores the importance of innovation and a pioneering spirit. Being the first to accomplish a difficult task often requires taking the greatest risks of one's life, facing uncertainty, and venturing into unknown territory. However, once a path has been created, others may follow more easily, but history often reserves its highest recognition for those who dared to lead the way. Through his words, Hillary suggests how trailblazers are often rewarded and remembered for their courage and zeal to walk on a less-travelled path or, in this case, enter a territory that was completely unknown until then. His observation is less about diminishing later achievements and more about acknowledging how transformative firsts leave a lasting imprint on collective memory.

His words serve as a reminder of the value society places on originality, courage, and being the first to break new ground.

Relevance of the quote The quote is highly relevant in today's fast-paced world, where innovation is responsible for driving progress across industries. Whether it is science and technology or sports and entrepreneurship, individuals and organisations that strive to create breakthroughs that set them apart from the competition are known as trailblazers, who often lead others by example. Whether it is launching a revolutionary product, discovering a life-saving treatment or setting a new sporting benchmark, the desire to achieve something unprecedented continues to inspire people to think differently and push beyond conventional limits.

Why does the quote resonate? The quote resonates even more in today's social media-driven world, where visibility, virality and being "first" often receive more attention than sustained effort or long-term impact. People naturally aspire to leave a lasting mark, and Hillary reminds us that genuine breakthroughs demand exceptional courage, perseverance and vision. At the same time, his words encourage us not to measure success solely by public recognition or online popularity. While fame may favour those who are first, true success lies in creating something meaningful and enduring, whether or not it attracts the spotlight.

Who was Edmund Hillary? Born on 20 July 1919 in Auckland, New Zealand, Edmund Hillary was one of the first two people to climb Mount Everest. Hillary's father was a beekeeper, an occupation Edmund also pursued. He began climbing in New Zealand's Southern Alps while in high school. After military service during World War II, he resumed climbing and became determined to scale Everest. In 1951, he joined a New Zealand expedition to the central Himalayas and later that year participated in a British reconnaissance expedition on the southern flank of Everest. He was subsequently invited to join the team of mountaineers planning to climb the peak.