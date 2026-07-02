Quote of the day by Eric Thomas: ‘The difference between average and good…’

Mindset is one of the most powerful factors influencing success. While talent, education, and opportunities matter, the way a person thinks ultimately determines how far they can go. Eric Thomas explains that the journey from average to phenomenal is driven by a shift in thinking rather than external factors. Individuals who develop confidence, discipline, perseverance, and a growth-oriented attitude continuously improve themselves and overcome obstacles, ultimately achieving remarkable success in both personal and professional life.

Quote of the day “The difference between average and good. Good and Great! Great and Phenomenal! It’s their mindset!” - Eric Thomas

The quote states that success is determined by mindset, as positive thinking, determination, and resilience transform ordinary individuals into extraordinary achievers in every field.

This quote was said by Eric Thomas, one of the world's most influential motivational speakers. It comes from his motivational speeches and personal development teachings, where he emphasises that success depends more on one's mindset than on talent, background, or circumstances.

Meaning of the quote Eric Thomas highlights that the true difference between average, good, great, and phenomenal individuals lies in their mindset. Average people often settle for comfort and avoid challenges, while good performers consistently improve their skills. Great individuals possess greater determination, higher discipline, and a stronger willingness to learn from failure. Phenomenal achievers, however, have an exceptional mindset - they believe in limitless growth, remain focused despite setbacks, and never stop striving for excellence.

The quote teaches that success is not simply a result of intelligence, luck, or natural talent. Instead, it is shaped by the beliefs people hold about themselves and the effort they are willing to invest. A positive mindset encourages resilience, innovation, confidence, and continuous learning. Those who think differently act differently, and those actions eventually produce extraordinary results.

Why this quote resonates This quote resonates because everyone can change their mindset, regardless of background or circumstances. It reminds us that greatness begins with believing in ourselves and refusing to accept mediocrity. Many successful athletes, entrepreneurs, scientists, and leaders have achieved remarkable goals not because they were naturally gifted, but because they developed the discipline and determination to keep improving.

The quote also inspires people facing challenges. During failures or setbacks, maintaining the right mindset helps individuals stay motivated rather than give up. It reinforces the idea that success starts in the mind before it becomes visible in reality. This empowering message makes the quote relevant for students, professionals, and anyone striving for excellence.

How can you implement this Develop a growth mindset by believing that abilities improve through learning and practice.

Replace negative self-talk with positive and encouraging thoughts.

Set challenging but realistic goals that push you beyond your comfort zone.

View failures as valuable lessons instead of permanent defeats.

Practice discipline by maintaining consistent daily habits.

Surround yourself with positive and ambitious individuals.

Read motivational books and listen to inspiring mentors regularly.

Stay committed to continuous learning and self-improvement.

Celebrate progress while always aiming for higher standards.

Believe that your mindset determines your future more than your current circumstances. Who is Eric Thomas? Eric Thomas was born on 3 September 1970 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. He was raised primarily by his single mother, Opal Singleton, after experiencing a difficult childhood marked by poverty and homelessness. Information about his biological father has not been publicly confirmed.

Thomas dropped out of high school but later earned a GED and went on to receive a bachelor's degree from Oakwood University, followed by a master's degree from Michigan State University, where he also completed a PhD in Education.