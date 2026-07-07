Quote of the day by Gayle Forman: 'Life might take you down different roads'—Why choices matter more than circumstances

Quote of the day by Gayle Forman: "Life might take you down different roads. But each of you gets to decide which one to take."

Life, as Forrest Gump rightly said, is a box of chocolates, You never know what you are going to get. Some major opportunities in life come without any plans, and sudden setbacks often force us to change directions. Amid these uncertainties, Gayle Forman's quote serves as a reminder of a crucial truth of life: we may not always control what happens to us, but we always have a say in how we respond.

Meaning of the quote At its core, the saying by Forman is about responsibility and choice. While it is true that our circumstances shape our journey, but they do not always have to define our ultimate destination.

Every decision we take in life, maybe pursuing a new career path, ending an unhealthy relationship, or changing our bad habits, ends up creating a chain reaction that takes us on a new journey of life.

Forman tells us that it is better to make thoughtful decisions with the opportunities we currently have than wait for the 'perfect' road to take. He says that the direction our lives take is not always determined by luck, but the choices we make in our everyday lives.

Why this quote matters We currently live in an era when our lives are well-exposed on social media, where people generally tend to share the happier moments of their lives, thus making it easier for the others to feel as though everyone else is on a better path. The future might seem unpredictable (which it is) when we face career challenges, economic issues, technological disruptions, or other challenges in our personal lives.

Forman's words give us a fresh perspective. They remind us that success is never only about taking a predetermined route. A lot of extraordinary achievements have been made by just being at the right place at the right time, along with making deliberate choices along the way.

The quote also speaks about the importance of resilience in our lives. A wrong turn doesn't have to become a dead end. Every new decision presents another opportunity to change direction.

Who is Gayle Forman? Gayle Forman is an American author who writes books for young adults. She is most well known for the novel If I Stay. The book reached the top of the New York Times bestsellers charts and was even adapted into a film starring Chloe Grace Moretz.

The quote of the day has been taken from this very book, which was first published in 2009.

Forman began her career as a writer by working for the Seventeen magazine, and later she opted for a freelancer role, writing for other publications like Elle Magazine, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and others.