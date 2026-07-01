Quote of the day by Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi: ‘If you are irritated by every rub…?’

Just as a mirror must be polished to shine brightly, human beings develop wisdom, strength, and character by facing hardships and criticism. Instead of avoiding discomfort, the quote encourages us to accept life's challenges as valuable lessons. This timeless message inspires resilience, self-reflection and personal transformation, making it relevant to people of all ages and backgrounds.

Quote of the day “If you are irritated by every rub, how will your mirror be polished?” - Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi

The quote tells that difficulties, criticism, and challenges shape character, build patience, strengthen resilience, inspire self-improvement, and help people become wiser and better individuals.

This quote is attributed to Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi, commonly known as Rumi. It appears in English translations and collections of his Persian mystical poetry, particularly those inspired by his monumental work, the Masnavi. The "mirror" symbolises the human heart or soul, which becomes clearer and purer through life's challenges.

Meaning of the quote The quote uses the metaphor of polishing a mirror to explain personal development. Every challenge, criticism, disappointment, or hardship acts like the rubbing cloth that removes imperfections from a mirror. Similarly, life's struggles remove our weaknesses, ego, impatience, and fear.

If we become upset by every difficulty, we miss the opportunity to grow. By accepting challenges with patience, we become wiser, stronger, and more compassionate individuals.

Why this quote resonates This quote resonates because everyone experiences setbacks and criticism. Whether in education, work, relationships, or personal goals, success rarely comes without difficulties. Rumi's words remind us that discomfort is not an obstacle but an important part of growth.

The message encourages resilience, emotional maturity, and the belief that every hardship helps us become a better version of ourselves.

How can you implement this You can apply this quote by accepting criticism with an open mind instead of reacting emotionally.

Treat failures as opportunities to learn rather than reasons to quit.

Practice patience during difficult situations, reflect on your mistakes, and focus on improving yourself every day.

Developing gratitude, self-discipline, and emotional control will help you become stronger and wiser through every challenge you encounter.

Forgive yourself for past mistakes and use them as motivation to become better.

Stay consistent in personal development, remembering that lasting success comes through continuous learning and perseverance. Who was Rumi? Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi was born on 30 September 1207 in Balkh, in present-day Afghanistan, and died on 17 December 1273 in Konya, now in Türkiye.

His father was Baha al-Din Walad, a respected Islamic scholar and theologian, while his mother's name is generally recorded as Mu'mina Khatun. Rumi received an extensive education in Islamic theology, law, philosophy, Arabic, and Persian literature under his father and other renowned scholars.