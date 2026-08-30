Quote of the day by Nick Vujicic: 'It’s a lie to think you’re not good enough...'— lesson on realising one's worth

Nick Vujicic, an Australian-American motivational speaker, author, and evangelist, is best known for being born without arms or legs and inspiring millions around the world through his message of hope, resilience, and overcoming adversity.

Quote of the day by Nick Vujicic "It’s a lie to think you’re not good enough. It’s a lie to think you’re not worth anything." This simple yet powerful quote serves as a reminder to believe in oneself despite experiencing moments of self-doubt, which can feel like an undeniable truth.

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Meaning of the quote There are moments in a person's life when a mistake, rejection, failure, or even comparison with someone else can make them question their abilities and, subsequently, their worth. Vujicic’s words challenge that thinking directly, reminding us that feeling inadequate does not mean that we are inadequate.

Simply put, the quote is about separating how we feel about ourselves from who we really are. It is important to remember that there will be days when we may not perform according to our expectations, fall short of achieving a goal, or struggle to see anything positive in ourselves. However, these experiences do not define our worth.

When people constantly think they are "not good enough," a temporary setback can soon turn into a permanent judgment, which can hinder their growth and affect how they view themselves.

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Vujicic’s message encourages people to question that inner voice rather than automatically believing it. Being imperfect, making mistakes, or taking longer than others to achieve something does not make a person less deserving of respect, happiness, or opportunities.

Relevance of the quote The quote feels extremely relevant, as we are now living in an age of constant comparison. With people sharing their journeys on social media and highlighting what they have achieved, many others can feel envious or inadequate. Social media can often make success appear effortless, while failures and struggles remain hidden. This can create unrealistic expectations and leave people feeling as though they are falling behind.

Why does it matter? When people believe that they are not good enough, constant self-criticism can affect the choices they make. It can also make them afraid to try new things, step out of their comfort zones, or take opportunities.

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Vujicic’s words do not suggest that everyone will succeed at everything they attempt. Rather, they remind us that failure does not make someone a failure, and a difficult chapter cannot determine the entire course of a person's life.

Who is Nick Vujicic? Nick Vujicic was born in 1982 without limbs, leaving his parents and doctors stunned. Despite this, he became a renowned motivational speaker known for his resilience and ability to reframe challenges.

A BBC report said Nick was born with phocomelia, a rare congenital condition that none of his siblings had. As a child, he found it difficult to come to terms with his condition and, between the ages of eight and 10, attempted to take his own life. However, he persevered and decided to make the most of his circumstances. He participated in football, skateboarding, and swimming, and was also elected student body president at his elementary school, an experience that sparked his interest in public speaking.

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According to his website, Nick has travelled to 78 countries and spoken on 3,500 stages, reaching audiences of up to 800,000. He also collaborates with education ministries to promote anti-bullying messages and has created the Attitude Is Altitude Curriculum to instill positive values in Gen Z.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.