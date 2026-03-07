Quote of the day by Robert T Kiyosaki on success: ‘Winners are not afraid of losing. But….’

Renowned author Robert T Kiyosaki in his book 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' emphasized that embracing failure is essential for success. According to him, winners view mistakes as learning opportunities, while losers fear failure. Suggesting that failure is a part of the process, he implied that by avoiding failure one avoids the risks necessary for achievement.

Quote of the dy by Robert T Kiyosaki: “Winners are not afraid of losing. But losers are. Failure is part of the process of success. People who avoid failure also avoid success.”

This motivational quote penned in 1997 continues to inspire current generation which implies that successful people do not fear failing, they consider failure as a part of the journey to success. Another quote by the famous writer delivers similar sentiments, “The size of your success is measured by the strength of your desire; the size of your dream; and how you handle disappointment along the way.”

All you need to know about Robert T Kiyosaki Born in 1947 in Hilo, Territory of Hawaii, to a Japanese family, Robert T Kiyosaki was the eldest mong 4 children. Kiyosaki's father was an educator, who unsuccessfully contested for lieutenant-governor post in the 1970 Hawaii gubernatorial election with the Republican Party ticket.

Founder of Rich Dad Company, Robert T Kiyosaki is an American author, entrepreneur, and financial educator. Best known for the Rich Dad Poor Dad series, which advocates for financial literacy, he once served as US Marine Corps officer. A strong proponent of buying gold and silver, he has penned more than 26 books. A MAGA supporter, Kiyosaki has co-authored two books with Trump.

Kiyosaki's personal life was as turbulent as his professional life. He married twice and separated from his second wife Kimberly in 2017.

Robert T Kiyosaki's top 10 short quotes are listed below:

The best way to predict the future is to study the past, or prognosticate.

Financial freedom is available to those who learn about it and work for it.

Confidence comes from discipline and training.

History reminds us that dictators and despots arise during times of severe economic crisis.

Deflation isn't good, and inflation is easier to cure than deflation.

Strength and compassion are not mutually exclusive.

The richest people in the world look for and build networks; everyone else looks for work.

As a precious metal, silver is also money.

The rise in the price of gold is a sign that capitalism has stumbled.

Face your fears and doubts, and new worlds will open to you.

