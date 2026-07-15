Quote of the day by Sumner Redstone: 'Success is not built on success. It's built on…'— life lesson on perseverance

Media mogul Sumner Redstone was an American billionaire who transformed Viacom and CBS into some of the world's largest entertainment companies.

Quote of the day by Sumner Redstone "Success is not built on success. It's built on failure. It's built on frustration. Sometimes it's built on catastrophe." This quote serves as a powerful reminder about the value of failure in obtaining success. While many people believe that success is often the result of flawless planning, talent, or a string of victories, Redstone's quote suggests that achievement rarely comes from comfort or uninterrupted progress.

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Meaning of the quote This simple quote reminds us that success is not built by success alone; instead, it's carved out through a series of setbacks, disappointments, and, at times, life-altering crises. Every obstacle teaches lessons that success alone cannot provide.

Redstone suggests that failure should never be considered the opposite of success; instead, it is one of its essential building blocks. When things go wrong, people are compelled to reassess their decisions and strategies, learn new skills, and adapt to changing circumstances. While these changes and setbacks can feel frustrating, it is crucial to remember that frustration helps build resilience, and even catastrophic setbacks can become turning points that inspire innovation. The road to meaningful success is often uneven and mostly rocky. However, one must not forget the valuable lessons that come from moments when everything appears to be falling apart.

Why does the quote matter? Redstone's words encourage people to rethink their relationship with failure. Instead of fearing mistakes, they suggest embracing them as opportunities to grow stronger and wiser. A failed interview may improve preparation for the next opportunity. A struggling business may reveal weaknesses that eventually lead to a more sustainable model.

This mindset becomes extremely valuable, especially during periods of uncertainty, which could be caused by economic challenges, career transitions, or personal hardships. It is important to recognise that setbacks and challenges are an inevitable part of our journey towards achieving success.

Why does the quote resonate? The quote resonates strongly today because it sheds light on the importance of perseverance. In today's fast-paced world, social media often showcases only achievements while hiding the struggles behind them. Content creators or influencers often show the exciting and lavish parts of their lives; however, very rarely do these people share their stories of failure, where they failed several times but continued to work despite setbacks. People can very easily be manipulated by someone's life on the internet and can easily spiral into negative thoughts, forcing them to either quit or take shortcuts.

Who was Sumner Redstone? Born on May 27, 1923, in Boston, Massachusetts, Sumner Redstone was a media mogul whose company, National Amusements, Inc. (NAI), acquired leading film, television, and entertainment properties, notably Viacom and CBS. His father, Michael, was a liquor wholesaler, nightclub owner, and drive-in movie operator. As a boy, Redstone studied at the Boston Latin School and went on to attend Harvard College (BA, 1944) and Harvard Law School (LLB, 1947).