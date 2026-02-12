Quote of the day from Abraham Lincoln on democracies: ‘The ballot is stronger than the bullet'

At a time when democracy appears to be facing uncertainty around the world, the words of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln resonate strongly. He said,

Quote of the day:

“The bullet is stronger than the bullet.”

-by Abraham Lincoln (Former US President of USA)

What does it mean? This quote highlights the power of democracy over violence. Lincoln believed that change should come through voting and the voice of the people — not through war or force. A ballot represents choice, freedom, and peaceful progress, while a bullet symbolises conflict and destruction.

Advertisement

Who was Abraham Lincoln? Abraham Lincoln (1809–1865) was the 16th President of the United States and is widely regarded as one of the greatest leaders in American history. He led the country during the Civil War, a time when the nation was divided between the North and the South. His leadership helped preserve the Union and keep the United States together.

Lincoln is especially remembered for his role in ending slavery. In 1863, he issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared freedom for enslaved people in the Confederate states. His belief in equality and human rights was also reflected in his famous Gettysburg Address, in which he spoke of democracy and the idea that “all men are created equal.”

Born on February 12, 1809, in a small log cabin in Kentucky, Lincoln came from a poor family and had very little formal schooling. He educated himself, became a lawyer, and later entered politics. His life story is often seen as an example of determination, hard work, and honesty.

Advertisement

Lincoln was assassinated in 1865, shortly after the Civil War ended. Even today, he is remembered for his courage, leadership, and commitment to freedom and democracy.

Bangladesh elections Meanwhile, Lincoln’s birth anniversary in 2026 coincided with Bangladesh’s national elections this year, drawing a symbolic parallel between his belief in the power of the ballot and the democratic process taking place in the country.

Tarique Rahman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is among the frontrunners to form the next government.

The son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, he returned to Bangladesh in December after spending 17 years in self-imposed exile in London. Rahman has promised to strengthen democratic institutions, reestablish the rule of law, and revitalise the country’s struggling economy.

Advertisement

Opposing the BNP is an 11-party coalition led by Jamaat-e-Islami, the nation’s largest Islamist party. The group was banned during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure but has become more prominent since her removal from power.

Its rising influence has raised concerns, especially among women and minority communities, that civil liberties and social freedoms could face restrictions if the alliance takes office. Bangladesh’s population is over 90 per cent Muslim, with Hindus making up about 8 per cent.

The ballot is stronger than the bullet.

After casting his ballot at a polling station, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman voiced confidence about the party’s prospects.