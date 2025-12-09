Raul Malo cause of death: What we know as American singer and The Mavericks frontman passes away

Raul Malo, the vocalist and co-founder of country band The Mavericks breathed his last on Monday at the age of 60.

The singer's death was announced by his band on Instagram, with The Mavericks writing, "It’s with the deepest grief we share the passing of our friend, bandmate and brother Raul Malo on December 8th, 2025 at the age of 60."

In an emotional post, the band described Malo as a "force of human nature, with an infectious energy."

"Over a career of more than three decades entertaining millions around the globe, his towering creative contributions and unrivaled, generational talent created the kind of multicultural American music reaching far beyond America itself," The Mavericks said.

Raul Malo's cause of death The Mavericks confirmed to Rolling Stone that Malo's cause of death was cancer.

The country vocalist had been diagnosed with colon cancer in June 2024, and told fans in a message on Instagram that doctors had discovered "cancerous spots" in his digestive system.

“Obviously, this isn’t the news I was hoping to get, or to share with you all. But I’ve got a great team of doctors and medical professionals here in Nashville. They’ve reassured me this is a very common form of cancer, and my odds are good,” he had said in June last year.

Things, however, took a turn for the worse a few months back when, in September 2025, The Mavericks cancelled their upcoming concerts, with Malo saying that his cancer had taken a turn.

"As it goes with cancer, it’s a very unpredictable and indiscriminatory disease. I’ve developed something called LMD, which stands for ‘get this s**t out of my head.’," the singer wrote defiantly.

What Malo was referring to is something known as leptomeningeal disease, a type of cancer that affects the brain and spinal cord.

At the time, the singer also said that he would be undergoing radiation therapy, and was also exploring chemotherapy and other alternate modes of treatment.

A stellar career in music Malo's tragic passing comes after an over three-decade-long career in music beginning in 1989, when The Mavericks was formed.

Apart from being their vocalist, Malo also co-wrote many of songs released by The Mavericks, with the group getting several Grammy nominations over the course of their career.

In 1996, The Mavericks won a Grammy for Best Country Performance by Duo/Group.

“While his spirited performances garnered a massive & loyal following, and his powerful songwriting and musicianship earned multiple Grammy, ACM, and CMA awards, it was his lifelong commitment to the preservation of the multi-lingual American musical repertoire of which he was most proud, making history in 2020 with the first album ever to debut at the top of both the Latin Pop and Folk-Americana charts,” The Mavericks wrote in their tribute to Malo.

After the group disbanded in the early 2000s, Malo also pursued a solo career in music.

However, the band reunited in the 2012 and began touring extensively, with Malo back in the lineup.

In 2021, The Mavericks won the Trailblazer Award at the Americana Music Honors & Awards.

“Though his earthly body may have passed, Raul’s spirit will live on forever in heaven, and here on earth through the music, joy, and light he brought forth. His contributions to American and Latin music will be everlasting, as his songs and voice touched fans and fellow artists around the world,” The Mavericks said after his passing.