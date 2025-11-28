Ray J arrested after allegedly pointing gun at Princess Love during live-stream

Rapper Ray J, 44, was reportedly arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot a man and brandishing a gun during a Thanksgiving Day live-stream at his Los Angeles home, TMZ reports.

During the live-stream, Ray J claimed his children were with him for the holiday and insisted no one would take them away.

“Ain’t nobody taking them away from me on Thanksgiving,” he said.

“I’m in my own house and if these n—as step foot close to this door I’m going to blow this f–king s—t away, bro. I don’t give a f—k bro, leave me and my kids alone.”

Princess Love, 41, who shares two children with Ray J—daughter Melody, 7, and son Epik, 5—entered the house during the live-stream to pick up one of the children, which escalated the confrontation.

“Drive drunk, Princess,” Ray J told her. “Want to take my kids, you and your drunk cousin, ‘cause y’all drunk as f—k and y’all alcoholics. Take my kids then, go ahead.”

Princess Love says Ray J pointed a gun at her Princess Love accused Ray J of pointing a gun at her and others in the home.

She called him “a woman abuser” and “delusional.”

The standoff intensified as Ray J refused to let her take their son, while another man tried to de-escalate the situation.

“Let’s chill,” the man said, trying to calm Ray J.

Ray J replied as per the report, “I’ll kill you, bro.”

Background audio captured a child crying and police arriving at the scene.