Ray J arrested after allegedly pointing gun at Princess Love during live-stream

Rapper Ray J, 44, was arrested in Los Angeles after allegedly brandishing a gun and threatening a man during a Thanksgiving Day live-stream. The confrontation escalated when Princess Love, 41, attempted to pick up their children, with Love accusing Ray J of pointing a gun at her.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published28 Nov 2025, 12:36 AM IST
Ray J reportedly threatened a man and refused to let Princess Love take their kids during a Thanksgiving live-stream at his LA home. (Image: Screengrab from video on TMZ)
Rapper Ray J, 44, was reportedly arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot a man and brandishing a gun during a Thanksgiving Day live-stream at his Los Angeles home, TMZ reports.

During the live-stream, Ray J claimed his children were with him for the holiday and insisted no one would take them away.

“Ain’t nobody taking them away from me on Thanksgiving,” he said.

“I’m in my own house and if these n—as step foot close to this door I’m going to blow this f–king s—t away, bro. I don’t give a f—k bro, leave me and my kids alone.”

Princess Love, 41, who shares two children with Ray J—daughter Melody, 7, and son Epik, 5—entered the house during the live-stream to pick up one of the children, which escalated the confrontation.

“Drive drunk, Princess,” Ray J told her. “Want to take my kids, you and your drunk cousin, ‘cause y’all drunk as f—k and y’all alcoholics. Take my kids then, go ahead.”

Princess Love says Ray J pointed a gun at her

Princess Love accused Ray J of pointing a gun at her and others in the home.

She called him “a woman abuser” and “delusional.”

The standoff intensified as Ray J refused to let her take their son, while another man tried to de-escalate the situation.

“Let’s chill,” the man said, trying to calm Ray J.

Ray J replied as per the report, “I’ll kill you, bro.”

Background audio captured a child crying and police arriving at the scene.

Police response

Authorities reportedly received a call around 4 a.m. concerning a possible domestic violence incident involving threats. Officers arrived, cleared the residence, and took Ray J into custody.

