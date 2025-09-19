Rebel Wilson’s weight loss journey: Her favorite high-protein meal, diet plan, fitness tips and more

Rebel Wilson is opening up about how she is keeping the weight off after losing more than 80 pounds. The “Bridesmaids” and “Pitch Perfect” star says her journey is ongoing, and like many people, keeping the weight off can sometimes be harder than losing it.

In an interview with Today, Wilson, 45, shared that she considers herself an emotional eater and may never be “cured” of that habit. Instead, she focuses on managing it in a realistic way. Back in 2020, she committed to exercise and a high-protein diet, which helped her reach her weight loss goals. But with a busy career and a 3-year-old daughter, Royce, long workouts are not always possible.

Using tools to stay on track To keep herself going, Wilson sometimes uses GLP-1 medications, which her doctor recommended to her. She explained that the treatment helps her avoid sudden weight gain, especially during hectic months. “I’m really using the GLP-1s as a tool,” she said, while emphasizing that she still tries to make healthy food choices.

Her go-to meal: Beef tacos Her favorite “go-to” meal is surprisingly simple: beef tacos. Wilson says the dish is packed with protein and vegetables while being lower in carbs. “There’s beef and that has a lot of iron in it,” she said. “For some reason I love cooking tacos.”

Snacks that keep her going When it comes to snacking, Wilson has some unconventional picks. She sometimes reaches for peanut M&Ms, joking that she once saw them called the “healthiest junk food”. Another regular choice is Manchego cheese, which she likes for its protein and calcium.

Fitness as a mom Fitness also remains important, but Wilson fits it into her life as a mom. She often goes on walks, stretches, or even does sit-ups while watching TV. She also tries to do weight training, sometimes for just 20 minutes, and has fun using her daughter as added weight for squats.

A new perspective on health Becoming a mother has shifted her view of health. Wilson says she wants to be strong enough to play on the playground with her daughter and focus on overall wellness, not diets.

Recently, Wilson became the Chief Wellness Ambassador for Noom, a health and wellness company she founded while planning her 2024 wedding. She says the program made her feel more confident and fits easily into her everyday life. Wilson feels it helps her make healthy choices in a simple and natural way, so she can keep up her progress without feeling stressed.

