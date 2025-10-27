Reddit user shares what a woman did with her long blonde hair in a 10-hour flight

A journey on an airplane can be uncomfortable at times, and it is quite common for passengers to come across fellow passengers with different quirks. In a recent Reddit post shared on Sunday, an internet user shared what a woman in front of him did with her long hair. Posted by u/IWannaHideThrowaway, the Reddit post read that a woman seated in front placed her white blonde hair on her chair in a way that covered most of his television screen.

Reddit reacts to bizarre flight passenger Username u/IWannaHideThrowaway shared that the flight was a 10-hour-long one. His post showed that most of his screen was covered by the woman’s long hair. Check the post here.

As soon as the post was uploaded by u/IWannaHideThrowaway on Reddit, the post garnered over 41,000 views and 7,200 likes. Comments started pouring in on the post as netizens started calling the act ‘gross’. A Reddit user named Ach66 commented, “I don't understand people who do this, and I don't understand people who let this happen. I would demand that this egocentric human being remove the hair from my screen. What the hell is wrong with people nowadays.”

Another user named Karla_Darktiger, commented, "Why do people do this with their hair? Genuinely asking." Another user Real_Performance_276, commented, “I do it when I don't want my hair to touch my neck but I don't do it in public let alone on a plane where I know someone is behind me. People like this are either children/teens or extremely inconsiderate. It's not gross or weird unless it's in public seating.”

Flight ettiquites CNN’s guide to plane etiquette says a passenger should always check the person sitting behind them and make sure that they are not taking up space for someone’s meals, leg space, or electronic devices. Behaviors that are considered inappropriate on a flight include consuming excessive amounts of alcohol, reclining your seat without considering the comfort of passengers behind you, and shouting on the plane.

