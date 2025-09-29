Reddit viral optical illusion: It is almost impossible to spot the boy between the trees in less than 10 seconds

The ultimate optical illusion challenge for the day is here. Considered among the top trends on the internet, these puzzles provide significant insight into our comprehension powers and the sharpness of our eyesight in a fun and attractive way. Usually, such viral illusions feature a scene that appears to be normal at first glimpse, but something is cleverly hidden, forcing players to put their eyes and brain to the test to find the answer.

Optical illusion: What to do? Today's challenge, which was shared on the FindTheSniper community on Reddit, asks people to spot a child in a picture full of greenery.

As you look at the image, all that players get to witness are trees in a garden. But hidden somewhere in it is a boy. All that players are required to do is to locate the child. To complete the challenge, you only get 10 seconds. It might appear to be a simple task at first, but when you start looking out for the child, that is when you realize its difficulty level. The tough brain teaser features several elements in the image that, altogether, make it almost impossible for the players to search for the child.

Need a hint? It is quite normal if you were unable to crack this one on the first attempt. The viral challenge has left even the pro players scratching their heads. The best way to solve it is to carefully examine all the elements in the image and search for the slightest incongruity. The boy seems to be well camouflaged in his surroundings. So, do not try to rush yourself; examine all the details slowly and carefully.

Optical illusion: Answer Less than 1 per cent of the players have been successful in solving this game on the first attempt. If you are one among them, then you can surely consider yourself eagle-eyed and having outstanding observational skills. In reality, players only get to see the child's face slightly left of the center of the big bush. The OP answered, " Just to the left of centre and up a bit. You see the small clump of black on the grass in front of the bush? Just down and right from that is a very light leaf. Go straight up from there and he's just above the centre. "

Several users in the comments section shared their experience of solving the puzzle. One person wrote, "Wow, that’s the cutest hidden picture I’ve ever seen! How did he get there?" Another one added, "My blood pressure is through the roof, can someone please point him out?" A third person wrote, “He's just left of center and up a bit, where the trees turn darker green. You can see his smiling face poking through.”