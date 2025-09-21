Optical illusion: Can you see both a bird and a cat in this viral photo? Reddit post leaves everyone confused

Optical illusions are the biggest trend on the internet. Every day, users on social media websites like Reddit and X drop new brain teasers that are bound to test even pro players. A new optical illusion image has got everyone confused.

A picture posted by Reddit user netter666 in the r/opticalillusions community has gone viral. At first glance, the photo looks like a bird, thanks to the black “beak” shape pointing to the right and the round, bright eye against the shiny floor tiles.

But look closer, and most people’s perception shifts. Suddenly, the “bird” looks like a black cat sitting on the floor with its head turned to the side. It is a classic optical illusion, with your brain flipping between seeing one animal and then the other based on small visual cues in the image.

Optical illusion: Reddit users weigh in The post has sparked lively discussion online. One user commented, “Clearly cat but looks a bit like a bird from another angle.” Another added, “A quick glance, bird. After reading the title & closer look, cat.”

One account quipped, “Crow but I realized it's a cat after reading the title lol.”

“So it's a bat. Oh wait, that word's taken,” said another.

These reactions capture the shared experience of seeing a bird first, then realizing it could be a cat. The confusion has made the post popular, encouraging others to join in and test their own perception.

Optical illusion answer: Is it a bird or a cat? The secret to this viral illusion is how our brains process images. At first glance, the shiny texture and the angle of the cat’s head create shapes that our brains interpret as a bird’s beak and eye. This is called pareidolia, where we complete or misinterpret shapes based on context.

When someone takes the time to look at the whole picture, more details like whiskers or the shape of the body become clear, and the brain recognises the correct animal.