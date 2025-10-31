Reformation Day 2025: Origin, date, how to celebrate and link to Martin Luther explained

Reformation Day 2025: Halloween is celebrated on 31 October in the US. But did you know that the day is also marked as Reformation Day? According to Britannica, Reformation Day commemorates the anniversary of the day when Martin Luther, a German monk, is believed to have posted his Ninety-Five Theses on the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany, in 1517. In the later years, Protestants identified the event as the beginning of their reformation.

According to National Today, Martin Luther was aggrieved by the activities of the Catholic Church. Luther is believed to have disagreed with certain teachings of the Church, such as the priest acting as an intermediary between humans and God, and the sale of indulgences, whose proceeds were used for the construction of churches. The Ninety-Five Theses provided his arguments with a solid foundation and allowed people to question the church.

About the Ninety-Five Theses and Protestants According to Britannica, Martin Luther posted the Ninety-Five Theses on 31 October 1517. His first concern was the financial abuse by the church, followed by doctrinal abuse. While many opposed his thesis and questioned him for disregarding the church's opinions and decisions, some supported him.

As Luther advocated for changes in the Catholic Church, the people who supported him later became ‘Protestants’. This led to the Catholic Church's division, resulting in the emergence of Protestantism. Reformation Day is observed by many Christians worldwide.

About Martin Luther Martin Luther was a monk born on 10 November 1483. Luther had dedicated ten years to translating the Bible from Latin to German. He also composed over 30 church hymns in German. His Ninety-Five Theses proved to be the catalyst for the Protestant Reformation.

How to observe Reformation Day? To observe Reformation Day, you can read the Bible in your language. You can also read about Martin Luther, the German monk who wrote the Ninety-Five Theses, as well as other scholars, priests, and teachers who led the Protestant movement. Share posts about the occasion to create awareness among people. Not many know that Reformation Day coincides with Halloween.

FAQs When did Martin Luther die? Martin Luther died on 18 February 1546.

Is Martin Luther the catalyst of the Protestant movement? Yes, Martin Luther was the catalyst of the Protestant movement.