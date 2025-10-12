Republicans push to roll back 50-year-old law protecting whales, seals and polar bears

Advertisement

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, MAINE: A landmark U.S. law credited with saving whales and other marine mammals from extinction is now under threat, as Republican lawmakers push to weaken key protections that have been in place for over five decades, AP reported.

The Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA), passed in 1972, was designed to safeguard species like whales, seals, polar bears and other sea mammals from hunting, accidental harm, and habitat destruction. It has played a crucial role in reviving populations of species once on the brink of extinction. But conservatives argue that the law is outdated and imposes unnecessary burdens on industries such as commercial fishing, shipping, and offshore oil and gas exploration.

A new Republican-backed proposal seeks to roll back several core provisions of the act. Supporters of the changes — including fishermen in Maine, tuna and crab industries in Hawaii and Alaska, and marine manufacturers — say current regulations make it difficult to sustain their businesses.

Why the law still matters Environmentalists warn that dismantling the MMPA could erase decades of conservation progress. “It’s one of our bedrock laws that bases conservation on the best available science,” said Kathleen Collins of the International Fund for Animal Welfare. “Species on the brink of extinction have been brought back because of it.”

The act not only bans the killing or capture of marine mammals in U.S. waters but also restricts activities that could harm them — including accidental entanglement in fishing gear and ship collisions. Exceptions are made for Indigenous hunting, and certain species can still be hunted legally in other countries.

The proposed rollback A draft bill introduced by Republican Representative Nick Begich of Alaska proposes lowering population targets for marine mammals from “maximum productivity” to mere “continued survival” — a significant shift that conservationists say would weaken protections. It also seeks to redefine “harassment” of marine mammals, limiting it only to activities that actually injure animals, rather than those that have the potential to do so.

Such changes could have far-reaching consequences. For example, conservationists warn that Rice’s whale, a critically endangered species with only a few dozen individuals left in the Gulf of Mexico, could face an existential threat. The proposal also aims to delay protective measures for the North Atlantic right whale — whose population is now fewer than 400 — until 2035.

Begich has said he wants a law that protects marine mammals “while also working for the people who live and work alongside them.”

Industry support and pushback Fishing groups have welcomed the proposed changes, saying current restrictions hurt their livelihoods without significantly improving outcomes for marine life. “We need a healthy, vibrant ocean to continue Maine’s heritage fishery, but these rules are overly restrictive,” said Virginia Olsen of the Maine Lobstering Union.

The marine industry also argues that the law hasn’t kept up with technological advances, stifling innovation.

Environmentalists, however, see the move as part of a broader rollback of environmental protections that began under the Trump administration. “The Marine Mammal Protection Act is flexible, effective, and working. We don’t need to overhaul it,” said Gib Brogan of Oceana.

Impact on seafood trade The MMPA also affects global seafood trade, banning imports from foreign fisheries that don’t meet U.S. standards. Industry groups argue that such restrictions hurt American businesses and have even filed lawsuits against the government over the law’s implementation.

Environmental groups counter that weakening the law could backfire — making U.S. seafood less competitive by allowing imports from poorly regulated fisheries.

