Retirement in Virginia: 7 small towns that are perfect for retirees, from Lexington to Danville

Virginia’s small towns are becoming popular for retirees who want affordable living, good healthcare, and activities to keep them busy. From historic neighborhoods to scenic mountain trails, these towns offer a comfortable lifestyle without the high costs of city life. According to World Atlas, Virginia has seven of the best cost-effective retirement towns.

Advertisement

Staunton Staunton is a perfect mix of history, culture, and nature. The Downtown area has antique shops, farms, markets and theaters, including the famous Blackfriars Playhouse. The median home value is around $350,000, which is affordable compared to other areas.

Waynesboro Located at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Waynesboro attracts retirees who like to enjoy outdoor life. The town also hosts community festivals and music series, and the parks nearby are perfect for relaxing weekends. The average home price is around $352,000. Waynesboro is an ideal mix of nature, entertainment and value.

Radford It is a small university town where a community atmosphere is very likely. The average home price is around $285,000, and retirees can also attend concerts, lectures, and exhibits at Radford University. For outdoor lovers, the New River is a perfect spot to chill, and people who enjoy walking and biking can go to the nearby Huckleberry Trail.

Advertisement

Lexington Known for its history and charm, Lexington has an average home value of around $395,000. The town offers museums, university events, and peaceful nature trails. Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital provides local medical care, and meals and fitness programs for seniors are organized by Maury River Senior Center.

Danville Danville offers one of the lowest housing costs in the state, with a median home value of around $199,000. Its River District has been revitalized with new restaurants and walking trails. Local parks host events and festivals throughout the year.

Martinsville Martinsville is another affordable option for retirees, where the home price is around $179,000. The city offers the famous Martinsville Speedway, community arts programs, and scenic walking trails.

Advertisement

Petersburg With a median home value of around $259,000, Petersburg offers rich history, museums, and river trails. Bon Secours Southside Medical Center provides accessible healthcare, and the city's senior programs promote wellness and community engagement.

For retirees seeking charm, affordability, and comfort, Virginia’s small towns offer welcoming places to call home.

FAQs Q1: What are the most affordable retirement towns in Virginia? A1: Some of the most affordable towns include Martinsville, Danville, Radford, Staunton, Waynesboro, Petersburg, and Lexington. These towns offer low housing costs and access to healthcare and activities.

Q2: What makes Virginia's small towns suitable for retirees? A2: Virginia’s small towns provide a mix of history, outdoor recreation, cultural events, senior services, and affordable housing, creating a comfortable and active retirement lifestyle.

Advertisement