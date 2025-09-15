Rick and Morty comic series to end after more than a decade at Oni Press

After over ten years of publication, Oni Press has confirmed that its long-running ‘Rick and Morty’ comic book series is coming to an end.

The announcement follows an earlier teaser that left fans speculating about the future of the series, which has served as an extended universe to the hit animated show.

‘Rick and Morty’ comic series is all set to end The comic series will conclude with a six-part miniseries titled ‘Rick and Morty: The End’, written by Daniel Kibblesmith and illustrated by Jarrett Williams. The final storyline is set to begin this December, bringing a close to a publishing chapter that began in 2015.

According to Oni Press, ‘Rick and Morty: The End’ will feature Rick Sanchez on the run as the most wanted man across every known universe. With a bounty on his head, everyone from military forces to circus clowns is after him. His only hope may lie with Morty Smith—though Morty is not the only family member on his trail. “Space Beth” Smith is also hunting Rick down, and her methods may be far less forgiving.

What will the upcoming miniseries show? The upcoming miniseries will run alongside Rick and Morty Versus the Universe, another major event series currently being written by Kibblesmith.

That storyline sees the titular duo clash with not just their former universe, but also the one they currently reside in—humorously named the "Parmesan Universe," where everything is normal except for the way the word "Parmesan" is pronounced.

