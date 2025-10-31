Ridiculousness axed after 46 seasons and 14 years of laughs at MTV

MTV has officially cancelled its long-running comedy clip show Ridiculousness after an extraordinary 14-year run and 46 seasons, marking the end of an era for the network’s most heavily syndicated programme.

MTV show Ridiculousness cancelled The series, hosted by former professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, will continue to air previously filmed first-run episodes into 2026, but no new instalments will be produced beyond Season 46. The show’s reruns will remain part of MTV’s schedule, while select seasons will continue streaming on Paramount+.

According to a source familiar with MTV’s decision, the network — part of the Paramount Global group — is seeking to “feature a more curated slate of content” that better reflects “its experimental DNA” and showcases “different creative voices.” However, it remains unclear whether this move signals a broader reduction in MTV’s heavy reliance on Ridiculousness as core programming.

MTV paid Ridiculousness host Rob Dyrdek at least $32 million yearly The cancellation comes shortly after Bloomberg reported that MTV was paying Dyrdek at least $32.5 million per year, according to court filings. His earnings reportedly included a $21,000 per-episode executive producer fee and a $61,000 per-episode on-camera fee, adding up quickly given the show’s 336-episode-per-year production schedule.

Under existing contractual terms, that figure could have climbed to $45 million annually had the show continued into 2028 and 2029.

Despite its commercial success, the show’s producer, Superjacket Productions, and its affiliated companies filed for bankruptcy last month amid a dispute with lenders. The bankruptcy proceedings have shed new light on the enormous profitability of Ridiculousness for Dyrdek and its production entities.

Know more about Ridiculousness With over 1,700 episodes, Ridiculousness stands among MTV’s longest-running shows. Over the years, reruns have dominated the network’s linear lineup, with the programme reportedly occupying up to 113 hours per week out of the 168-hour broadcast schedule, effectively crowding out original and music-focused content.

The series’ saturation of MTV’s programming grid made it both a consistent ratings performer and a symbol of the network’s creative stagnation — what some critics have dubbed the “zombie-fication” of MTV.

Paramount representatives have declined to comment on the decision, and requests for comment from Dyrdek’s legal team, Superjacket Productions, and its lenders have gone unanswered.