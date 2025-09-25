Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome third child - Rocki Irish Mayers; netizens say, ‘Queen and her princess’

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have announced the birth of their third child, a baby girl named Rocki Irish Mayers.

The pop icon on Wednesday on posted a photo with the baby on Instagram and another photo of baby shoes. It was captioned simply with Rocki's name, a date — Sept. 13 — and an emoji ribbon.

Elated netizen reacted saying, ‘Omgggg she got her girl!!!! Congratulations!!’, ‘Queen and her princess’, ‘BEAUTIFUL QUEEN, KEEP GOING’ ‘the name is cute’, ‘congratulatinons Riri’

The couple revealed their pregnancy at the Met Gala in May, where Rihanna showcased her baby bump in a striking pinstripe outfit topped with an oversized hat. Rocky who served as a gala co-chair, told reporters, “It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”

The birth comes just months after A$AP Rocky was acquitted on firearms charges in Los Angeles, in February. He leaped with joy into Rihanna's arms when the verdict was read. She was consistently present during the trial, and brought their two sons to the closing arguments.

The couple welcomed their first child, RZA, in May 2022. Then in 2023 Super Bowl stage Rihanna emerged on stage with a baby bump on full display. Their son Riot Rose was born later that year.

They first made their relationship public in 2020.

All about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Rihanna, a nine-time Grammy winner, has scored 14 Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers with hits like We Found Love, Work, Umbrella, and Disturbia. She also launched her successful cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, in 2017.