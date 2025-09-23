Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin now integrated with BlackRock-backed tokenization platform Securitize

Securitize, the tokenization platform backed by BlackRock, has integrated Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin into its system. This collaboration allows users to exchange their tokenized shares through money market funds, offering increased liquidity and smoother transactions. Jack McDonald, Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, made the announcement through a post on X, celebrating Ripple’s success as Q3 comes to a close.

“RLUSD is now a key stablecoin off-ramp for BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized fund holders,” McDonald stated.

What to expect next? While the integration begins with Ethereum (ETH), it is expected that Ripple’s XRP Ledger will also support the integration in the future, further enhancing the flexibility and scalability of the platform.

Ripple launched RLUSD in December 2022, and it has quickly made significant strides. In June 2023, the Dubai Financial Services Authority approved RLUSD for use in the Dubai Land Department's real estate tokenization project. Though smaller compared to established stablecoins like Tether and Circle’s USDC, RLUSD has gained traction, with a market capitalization of $740 million, as reported by CoinGecko.

In comparison, BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, which tokenizes short-term US Treasury instruments, is valued at around $2 billion. VanEck’s VBILL, another fund available for exchange with RLUSD, is worth $74 million, according to a Decrypt report. Both funds now have access to RLUSD through the Securitize platform, enabling token holders to convert their assets into stablecoin, thus providing a crucial off-ramp to institutional investors.

McDonald, in an official statement, highlighted that the move is a “natural next step” in bridging traditional finance with the world of crypto. He noted that RLUSD was designed with institutional use in mind and will continue to help financial institutions navigate the crypto landscape.

The RLUSD integration is powered by a smart contract, ensuring that the platform functions around the clock and provides users with instant liquidity, as per the press release from Ripple. The latest partnership between the companies would allow holders of BUIDL and VBILL tokens to exchange their shares for RLUSD without any delays or gaps in service.

https://ripple.com/ripple-press/ripple-and-securitize-enable-rlusd-smart-sontract-functionality-for-blackrock-buidl-and-vaneck-vbill-tokenized-funds/

Carlos Domingo, CEO and co-founder of Securitize, also welcomed the integration in an official statement. He called it a major and significant leap in the direction of automating liquidity for tokenized assets.

Ripple is increasing its influence in the crypto space with growing partnerships. Recently, the company announced a partnership with DBS and Franklin Templeton. The collaboration would launch trading and lending solutions powered by tokenized money market funds.

FAQs 1. When was Ripple’ RLUSD stablecoin launched? Ripple launched the RLUSD stablecoin in December last year.

2. Which platforms have integrated with RLUSD stablecoin for exchange of tokenized shares? RLUSD will be available on BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized platforms.