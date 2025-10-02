Riyadh Comedy Festival turns controversial: Here’s why top stand-up comics refuse to perform in Saudi Arabia

The Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia has turned controversial. The debut festival, which runs from September 26 to October 9, is being promoted as the “world’s biggest comedy event”.

Big names like Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Bill Burr, Pete Davidson, Louis C.K. and Tom Segura are part of the lineup. However, many have condemned the festival, with Human Rights Watch accusing Saudi Arabia of using it to distract from its harsh crackdown on free speech.

The Riyadh Comedy Festival has drawn more controversy as it coincides with the seventh anniversary of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder on October 2, 2018.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. A U.S. intelligence report released in 2021 concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had approved the operation. Riyadh, however, denies this.

Stand-up comic Atsuko Okatsuka also revealed why she had rejected an invite to perform. On Threads, she shared screenshots of alleged messages from organizers.

The screenshots claim restrictions on jokes about the Saudi government, the royal family and Islam.

Some comedians also called it hypocritical to advocate free speech while performing for an authoritarian regime, USA Today reported.

Stand-up comic Michelle Wolf turned down an offer to perform at the comedy festival. However, her reasons are different. She is heavily pregnant and is expecting her second child.

However, she joked that she would have been “murdered by the government” for her risqué jokes if she performed in Saudi Arabia.

Several other comedians have spoken out strongly against the Riyadh Comedy Festival. Marc Maron and Shane Gillis criticized the event. They linked Saudi Arabia to alleged ties with the 9/11 attacks.

Gillis revealed on Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast that he was offered a large sum to perform, which was later doubled. Still, he declined.

"I took a principled stand. You don’t 9/11 your friends," Gillis said.

In August, a federal judge in New York allowed the long-running lawsuit by families of September 11 victims against Saudi Arabia to move forward. Judge George Daniels rejected Saudi Arabia’s request to dismiss the case.

He ruled that the plaintiffs had shown “reasonable evidence” linking two Saudi nationals, Omar al-Bayoumi and Fahad al-Thumairy, to helping the hijackers.

The judge noted that Saudi explanations for their employees’ interactions with the attackers were weak or contradictory.

The ruling does not prove Saudi guilt but permits evidence gathering and depositions. However, it marked a big step for 9/11 families.

Comedian David Cross also condemned the festival, calling it “blood money”.

"I am disgusted and deeply disappointed in this whole gross thing. This is truly the definition of ‘blood money'," Cross wrote on his website.

Bill Burr on performing at Riyadh Comedy Festival Meanwhile, stand-up comic Bill Burr has spoken out in response to criticism over his show at the Riyadh Comedy Festival. Burr admitted on his podcast that he was nervous before performing. However, he described the show as one of the best of his career.

Burr also confirmed that stand-up comics were not allowed to make fun of religion or the royals. However, according to him, the Saudi royals and the audience loved his performance.

"They know their reputation, so they were extra friendly," the stand-up comedian said on the Monday Morning Podcast.