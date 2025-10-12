Robbie Williams eyes big UK record, pushes Britpop release to February. Is Taylor Swift the reason?

Robbie Williams has officially delayed his new album Britpop to avoid going up against Taylor Swift on the UK charts.

The British singer was due to release his 13th album on October 10, 2025, but has pushed the date back to February 6, 2026, to give himself a clear shot at number one.

According to Clash Music, Robbie Williams explained during a BBC Radio 1 interview that he had “selfish reasons” for the delay. He is currently tied with The Beatles for the most No. 1 albums in the UK, with both having 15 each to their names. A chart-topping debut for Britpop would make him the all-time leader with 16 No. 1 albums. “I’m still a big deal but I can’t compete with that one,” he joked, referring to Taylor Swift. “So I’ve shifted it. I’ve moved it a little bit.”

Avoiding Taylor Swift’s chart power Taylor Swift’s album, The Life of a Showgirl, has dominated the charts, outselling the UK Top 30 combined. Robbie admitted that going up against Swift would have been almost impossible.

At a London show at Dingwalls on October 9, originally planned to celebrate the album’s release, he confirmed the decision with humor.

“We’re all pretending [the scheduling change] is not about Taylor Swift, but it f***ing is,” Robbie Williams said, according to Billboard. “You can’t compete with that.”

He added that although he worried about making fans wait, he ultimately decided, “I’m sorry, but I’m f***ing being selfish. How many times in your life do you get to have the most Number One albums the U.K. has ever had?”

Aiming for a record While Robbie Williams may secure the record next year, Rolling Stone noted that Swift could catch up soon. She has 13 UK No. 1 albums, and her latest release will be her 14th.

Britpop will also mark Robbie Williams' first proper pop album since 2016’s The Heavy Entertainment Show.

FAQs Q: Why did Robbie Williams delay his album Britpop? A: He delayed it to avoid competing with Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl on the U.K. charts.

Q: When is Robbie Williams’ Britpop album releasing? A: The album is now scheduled for February 6, 2026.