Robert F Kennedy Jr reveals Trump’s fast-food habit: ‘McDonald’s, candy, diet coke’ — ‘I don’t know how he’s alive’

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has said President Donald Trump has the “most unhinged” relationship with food in the cabinet, offering a candid and humorous account of the President’s eating habits during a podcast interview.

Speaking on The Katie Miller Podcast on Tuesday (January 13), Kennedy pointed directly at Trump when host Katie Miller asked which cabinet member had the most extreme eating behaviour.

“The president,” Kennedy replied without hesitation.

McDonald’s, Candy and Diet Coke Kennedy said Trump frequently relies on fast food while travelling, singling out McDonald’s, candy and Diet Coke as staples of the President’s on-the-road diet.

Advertisement

“The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food — which is McDonald’s — and then, you know, candy and Diet Coke,” Kennedy said. “But he drinks the Diet Coke at all times.”

Despite the choices, Kennedy expressed amazement at Trump’s physical resilience.

“He has the constitution of a deity,” he said. “I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is.”

‘Food he trusts’ while travelling Kennedy explained that Trump turns to large corporate food brands while travelling to avoid getting sick.

“He says that the only time that he eats the junk food is when he’s on the road and he wants to eat food from big corporations because he trusts it,” Kennedy said. “He doesn’t want to get sick.”

Advertisement

According to Kennedy, Trump eats far more healthily at Mar-a-Lago and the White House, though aides who travel with him often see a different picture.

“People who travel with him think he’s just pumping himself full of poison all day long,” Kennedy said. “And you don’t know how he’s walking around, much less being the most energetic person any of us have ever met.”

‘Incredible health,’ Kennedy says Despite his remarks, Kennedy ultimately insisted that Trump’s overall health remains strong.

“But I think he actually does eat pretty good food usually,” he said. “I mean, he’s got incredible health.”

The comments come shortly after Trump jokingly described himself as one of McDonald’s “most loyal” customers.

Health under the spotlight Trump’s health has become a renewed focus as he approaches his 80th birthday in June. He is already the oldest person ever sworn in as US president and would be 82 by the end of his second term, making him the oldest sitting president in American history.

Advertisement

The White House has sought to project confidence in Trump’s fitness for office, releasing medical updates amid growing scrutiny.

Last month, officials disclosed the results of an MRI scan that described Trump as being in “excellent health,” dismissing visible bruising on his hand as a side effect of routine aspirin use.

Trump pushes back on age concerns In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump rejected renewed questions about his age, stamina and appearance.

“Let’s talk about health again for the 25th time,” Trump said, dismissing reports that he appeared drowsy at public events.

He denied falling asleep during meetings, blaming camera timing instead.

“Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking,” Trump said. “They’ll catch me with the blink.”

Advertisement

Aspirin regimen explained Trump also revealed that he takes around 325 milligrams of aspirin daily — higher than typically recommended — saying it helps keep his blood “nice and thin.” He attributed bruising on his hands to the medication and said makeup is occasionally used to cover it.