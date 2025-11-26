Robert Irwin crowned DWTS Season 34 winner: Full finale scores and final placements

Dancing With The Stars Season 34 came to a glitzy and glamorous end with a new winner being crowned. The finale saw the five finalists performing thrice – in the judges’ choice, instant dance challenge, and freestyle rounds.

To add to the celebrations, the eliminated contestants also returned to cheer on their former rivals. Ultimately, a new winner was crowned. But before we reveal the name of the person who walked away with the Mirrorball Trophy, here is a look at the scores the five finalists managed in the three rounds, as reported by Yahoo.

Judges Choice Round Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa (Paso Doble) – 29/30

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy (Samba) – 30/30

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach (Paso Doble) – 28/30

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten (Rumba) – 30/30

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson (Quickstep) – 29/30

Instant Dance Challenge Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa (Tango) – 30/30

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy (Cha-Cha) – 30/30

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach (Foxtrot) – 30/30

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten (Quickstep) – 27/30

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson (Cha-Cha) – 30/30

Freestyle Round Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa – 30/30

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy – 30/30

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach – 30/30

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten – 30/30

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson – 30/30

Who won Dancing With The Stars Season 34? After the judges had given their scores, it was up to the fans to choose the winner of Dancing With The Stars Season 34 with their votes. When the final results came out, they looked like this:

Winner - Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

Runners-Up - Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

2nd Runners-Up - Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

4th Place - Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

5th Place - Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

Robert Irwin became the winner of Dancing With The Stars season 34. This is a special moment as 10 years ago, his sister Bindi had won the title. The 21-year-old Australian now has a trophy of his own.

FAQs Who won DWTS Season 34? Robert Irwin and Witney Carson won DWTS Season 34.

How many dances did the finalists perform in the finale? The finalists performed three dances in the DWTS Season 34 finale.