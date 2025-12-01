Rodney Harrison’s awkward moment at Broncos vs. Commanders leaves fans ‘genuinely worried’

Former NFL star and NBC analyst Rodney Harrison sparked concern among fans after he unexpectedly froze on the microphone during a live broadcast. According to the Daily Mail, Harrison suddenly went blank in response to a simple question about the Washington Commanders vs. the Denver Broncos.

Advertisement

Fans pray for Rodney Harrison Ahead of the Washington Commanders vs. the Denver Broncos, Rodney Harrison was asked about “the best way to attack” the Commanders. In his response, Rodney stumbled and apologized twice to the viewers. He said there was “a lot of stuff going on”.

“I'm sorry. They don't have a lot of discipline on the defensive side of the ball. That's it. I'm sorry, guys,” Harrison said. His response perplexed some of the fans.

“Is Rodney Harrison ok?” one asked on X, formerly Twitter. A fan, who saw the segment live, “was genuinely worried something was wrong with Rodney Harrison”. Another felt Harrison’s “brain just wasn’t braining”. “Hope Rodney Harrison is okay,” he added. “What’s wrong with Rodney Harrison?” one wondered.

According to The Spun, it remains “unclear what exactly happened with Harrison”. Meanwhile, the Broncos beat the Commanders 27-26 at Northwest Stadium.

Advertisement

Rodney Harrison's career Rodney Scott Harrison spent 15 seasons as a player with the New England Patriots and San Diego Chargers. The Chargers selected him in the fifth round of the 1994 NFL draft, and he played his first nine seasons there before spending his final six with the Patriots. He has been a pundit for NBC's Football Night in America since leaving the NFL in 2009.

Harrison was selected to two Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro teams throughout his career. He was the first NFL player to achieve 30 sacks and 30 interceptions, and he now owns the defensive back record for sacks.

Harrison played in four Super Bowls. He won Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX with the Patriots.

Advertisement

FAQs What was the final score of the Washington Commanders vs. the Denver Broncos? The Denver Broncos beat the Washington Commanders 27-26 at Northwest Stadium.

How old is Rodney Harrison? Rodney Harrison is 52 years old.