Rory McIlroy slams fans for Ryder Cup abuse as Team Europe beats US: ‘What happened here is not acceptable’

Rory McIlroy has sharply reacted to the New York crowd for their unruly behavior during Europe's Ryder Cup victory against Team USA. Despite a sensational game on Sunday, a section of the crowd marred the event. According to Sky Sports, McIlroy was subjected to personal insults, including a rendition of "f*** you, Rory”.

McIlroy's wife, Erica, had beer thrown at her. The five-time major champion confirmed that his wife was hit by a beer that was thrown during Saturday afternoon’s play, as reported by The Guardian.

Rory McIlroy reacts to Ryder Cup abuse “Look, I don't think we should ever accept that in golf. I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week. Golf has the ability to unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons. It teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people,” McIlroy was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“Sometimes this week we didn't see that. So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup. But, we will be making sure to say to our fans in Ireland in 2027 that what happened here this week is not acceptable. Come and support your home team,” added McIlroy, who was part of his sixth Ryder Cup-winning side.

Tightened security at Ryder Cup When asked about his experience of heightening security measures, which included police dogs, McIlroy told Sky Sports, “I wish they had let the dogs off the leashes.”

News agency Reuters claimed that the European players were subjected to taunts and personal jibes, and fans hurled water bottles at photographers.

Europe clinched a thrilling 15-13 Ryder Cup victory against the United States on Sunday. The next Ryder Cup, in 2027, is scheduled to be held at Adare Manor in Ireland. According to Reuters, Team Europe has now won 11 of the last 15 Ryder Cups dating back to 1995.

