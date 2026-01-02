Rose Parade 2026: Bishop Briggs struggles to connect with crowd during opening act; gets slammed on social media

Singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs, who opened the rain-soaked 2026 Rose Parade with a performance of her original songs and some covers, is facing flak on social media, with many netizens being unhappy with her selection to take part in the event in the first place.

Briggs, who reportedly has a Grammy nomination to her name, started her performance with a cover of the iconic We Will Rock You by Queen, as she sat on a golden globe.

Both Briggs as well as the dancers accompanying her were trying to get the Pasadena crowd engaged, but to no avail, as per a report by ftw.usatoday.com.

Briggs sang three original numbers, CHAMPION, River and HIGHER, and even tried to get the crowd to sing along to River, which the publication reports is one of her biggest hits, but it still did not manage to connect with the audience.

Netizens too were frustrated with her performance. One of them said, "Bishop Briggs to kick off the Rose Parade was….a choice."

Another user was more upfront with their comment, saying, "Watching the Rose Parade and this singer is awful. Terrible. #bishopbriggs giving me my first headache of the NY. Wow. Just wow. Ghastly."

Another netizen even went so far as to raise questions about Briggs' singing ability.

They said, "watching beginning of rose parade and whoever bishop briggs maybe she should learn how to sing those songs before trying to preform them. it was terrible."

These are not the only ones. Numerous other social media users have voiced their unhappiness with making the 33-year-old singer open the 2026 Rose Parade.

Who is Bishop Briggs? Bishop Briggs is a British singer-songwriter known for alternative and electropop music. Briggs' real name is Sarah Grace McLaughlin, but her stage name is derived from the town of Bishopbriggs in Scotland from where her family comes. Briggs was born in London.