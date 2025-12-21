Russell Brand mocks Katy Perry’s new boyfriend, Justin Trudeau: ‘I was OK with Orlando Bloom, but…’ | Watch

Russell Brand has mocked his ex-wife Katy Perry’s new relationship. The pop diva is dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Brand spoke about it during a TPUSA event in Phoenix. He told the audience that he still loved Perry and had no issue with her earlier partner, Orlando Bloom. But, he felt Trudeau was a poor choice. His remarks drew attention because Perry’s mother was present when he spoke.

Also Read | Celebrity couples who got engaged but never walked down the aisle

"Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her. I love her still, and I’m glad that her mom’s in the room to hear me say this. I was OK with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau? Come on, man! Don’t put me in a category with that guy. That globalist stooge," Brand said with a dash of humour.

Brand and Perry met on the set of Get Him to the Greek in 2009. They were married for two years before separating in 2012.

Advertisement

Katy Perry’s personal life has been marked by several high-profile relationships. After her marriage to Russell Brand ended, she dated singer John Mayer on and off for nearly three years until they finally separated in 2015.

Also Read | Internet buzzes over Justin Trudeau–Katy Perry Tokyo meeting

The Cry About It Later singer then started seeing actor Orlando Bloom in 2016. Their relationship had a brief pause in 2017. Then, they reunited, became engaged in 2019 and welcomed their daughter. Daisy. in 2020. Things changed again, and the pair ended their engagement in June.

During a concert in Prague on October 30, Perry mentioned she was seeing someone new. However, she chose not to name him at the time.

She later confirmed the relationship with the former Canadian PM on Instagram. She shared photos from her trip to Japan. Some of those quietly included Trudeau.

Advertisement

Katy Perry’s marriage to Russell Brand Katy Perry spoke openly about her marriage to Russell Brand in a 2013 interview with Vogue. She said she had truly loved him when they married. But, the relationship ended in a painful way.

Perry revealed that Brand had ended their marriage by sending her a text message on 31 December 2011. And, she never heard from him again.

Perry explained that Brand first wanted a partner who was his equal. Things changed when her career grew, and she became the boss on tour.

Also Read | Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau enjoy date night in Tokyo

"At first, when I met him, he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal, and they’re like, I can’t handle the equalness,” Perry told the publication.

Advertisement

She said he struggled with that shift. She described his behaviour as controlling, which hurt her deeply and left lasting emotional scars.