Russian fitness trainer dies after undertaking 10,000-calorie-per-day diet challenge to gain weight

A Russian fitness trainer’s attempt to inspire his followers has ended in tragedy as he died due to a cardiac arrest. Dmitry Nuyanzin chose to embark on a unique mission to eat large quantities of junk food on a daily basis to gain 25 kg. He intended to lose the weight he had gained later to show the effectiveness of his weight loss program. As part of this mission, he was reportedly consuming 10,000 calories per day.

Russian fitness trainer dies after 10k-calorie diet According to a report published in the Daily Mail, the fitness enthusiast had gained 13 kilograms by 18 November and had grown to 105 kilograms in weight. The 30-year-old detailed his diet, which was filled with junk food.

“I am currently gaining weight for my weight-loss course, and this is my 10,000-calorie diet,” the Daily Mail quoted him as saying.

“For breakfast, I have a plate of pastries and half a cake. For lunch, I usually eat 800 grams of dumplings with mayonnaise. During the day, I may snack on crisps, and for dinner, I have a burger and two small pizzas, either at a café or delivered.”

A day before his death, Nuyanzin had cancelled his training session as he was feeling unwell. He had told his friends about his plan to see a doctor. However, before he could consult a professional, the Russian influencer died in his sleep.

The fitness trainer was a graduate from the Orenburg Olympic Reserve School and the National Fitness University in St Petersburg. He was laid to rest in his native Orenburg.

Dangers of a high-calorie diet It goes without saying that excessive consumption of calories can lead to several problems. According to Healthline, excess calories that the body doesn’t burn are stored as fat, which can lead to obesity. High-calorie foods can also trigger the release of dopamine, a hormone that induces feelings of pleasure. Once your body gets used to the dopamine rush, it will demand more of the same type of food and crave more indulgences.

Conditions like diabetes, heart ailments, and strokes can occur more commonly in people who are obese, a condition caused by consistent consumption of a high-calorie diet. Then, there are the more common effects of overeating – bloating, gas, nausea, sleepiness, and even mental faculties being affected. Eating a healthy meal with proper nutrients is the way to go. Even if you do let yourself go, do so rarely, so that your body doesn’t become a nest of potential diseases.

FAQs What was the occupation of the deceased Dmitry Nuyanzin? Dmitry Nuyanzin was a fitness trainer and social media personality.