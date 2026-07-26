Ryan Gosling as new Ghost Rider fails to impress MCU fans; netizens ask ‘Upgrade or downgrade?’

Ryan Gosling is set to feature in the role of Johnny Blaze, aka Ghost Rider, in Marvel's film “Ghost Rider”. The movie, directed by Shawn Levy, is set to release in 2028, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

“As you know, this is a character I’ve wanted to play for a long time,” Gosling told the crowd at Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con.

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However, the audience was divided over this new casting and wondered whether Gosling would be an upgrade over Nicolas Cage.

“Ryan Gosling replacing Nicolas Cage as Ghost Rider…Upgrade or downgrade?” a social media user asked.

“Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider is crazyyyyyy no shade I don’t think Nick Cage can be topped,” a user opined. Another user said, “Biggest Downgrade in MCU History. Nicolas Cage >>> Ryan Gosling.”

However, a fan said, “Ryan Gosling is perfect as a Ghost Rider, but we will miss Nicholas Cage.”

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“Ryan Gosling’s Ghost Rider sounds like the rare casting where the haunted stare is already doing half the supernatural effects,” a user commented.

Another user said, “I like Gosling, but I am confused about what they are gonna do with him as Ghost Rider. And if it's Shawn Levy, I assume it will be a comedy.”

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“Sure, why not? Just set him on fire, and we will never know who is acting,” a sceptical fan said.

“Missing the Ghost Rider since Nicholas Cage acted in it a long while ago. Pure nostalgia for me,” a user said.

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“From ‘I drive’ to ‘I ride with a flaming skull’ real quick. ‘Literally me’ has officially entered the MCU,” said another fan. “I hope the movie is good. I have expectations for Ryan. I hope he doesn't disappoint,” commented another fan.

“Holy moly, Marvel sometimes does things beyond imagination, but sometimes as shit as possible. Ghost Rider and Deadpool duo would be hilarious,” a fan commented.

Gosling fans said, “Ryan Gosling went from ‘I’m just Ken’ to ‘I’m just a flaming skull’". “Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider? That has serious potential,” said another fan.

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Also Read | Meryl Streep takes indirect jab at MCU, dubs their formula boring

About Ghost Rider Ghost Rider is a supernatural antihero in Marvel Comics about a human bonded with a Spirit of Vengeance. Blaze trades his soul to save a loved one and transforms into a flaming skeletal rider who punishes the punisher.

Previously, actor Nicolas Cage essayed the role of the character in the 2007 film "Ghost Rider" and "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance", which was released in 2011.

The first film went on to earn over $200 million at the box office, and the following instalment almost grossed $150 million at the global box office.