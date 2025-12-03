Sabrina Carpenter slams White House ICE deportation video using her song: ‘This video is evil and disgusting’

The pop star called the video “evil and disgusting” on X, condemning its use to support what she described as an “inhumane agenda.”

Written By Ravi Hari
Published3 Dec 2025, 12:03 AM IST
Sabrina Carpenter’s protest adds to ongoing disputes over the unauthorized use of music in political videos (File Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP) / ALTERNATE CROP
Sabrina Carpenter’s protest adds to ongoing disputes over the unauthorized use of music in political videos (File Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP) / ALTERNATE CROP(AFP)

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter criticized the White House on Tuesday (December 2) after her song Juno was used in a video highlighting ICE deportations.

The singer took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her outrage, writing: “This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

White House video sparks backlash

The video, posted on Monday, showed ICE officers detaining individuals, with Carpenter’s song playing in the background. The White House caption quoted lyrics from Juno, saying: “Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye.”

The post immediately drew condemnation from Carpenter and her fans, who criticized the use of her music in a political context without consent.

White House response

In response, White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson reportedly defended the video, saying: “Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

Jackson’s statement further intensified the controversy, prompting widespread discussion on social media about artists’ rights and political messaging.

Artists previously objected to music use

This is not the first instance of the White House facing backlash over using music without permission. In October, Kenny Loggins objected after his song Danger Zone was featured in an AI-generated video depicting former President Trump in a controversial scenario involving No Kings protesters.

Carpenter’s condemnation adds to a growing list of artists pushing back against what they consider inappropriate use of their intellectual property.

