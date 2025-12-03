Sabrina Carpenter slams White House ICE deportation video using her song: ‘This video is evil and disgusting’

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter criticized the White House on Tuesday (December 2) after her song Juno was used in a video highlighting ICE deportations.

The singer took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her outrage, writing: “This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

White House video sparks backlash The video, posted on Monday, showed ICE officers detaining individuals, with Carpenter’s song playing in the background. The White House caption quoted lyrics from Juno, saying: “Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye.”

The post immediately drew condemnation from Carpenter and her fans, who criticized the use of her music in a political context without consent.

White House response In response, White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson reportedly defended the video, saying: “Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

Jackson’s statement further intensified the controversy, prompting widespread discussion on social media about artists’ rights and political messaging.

Artists previously objected to music use This is not the first instance of the White House facing backlash over using music without permission. In October, Kenny Loggins objected after his song Danger Zone was featured in an AI-generated video depicting former President Trump in a controversial scenario involving No Kings protesters.