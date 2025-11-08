Savannah Chrisley says she plans to restart weight-loss injections to lose about 11 kg

Savannah Chrisley is speaking openly about her weight again. The 28-year-old reality star discussed about it during a recent episode of her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, in a conversation with her mother, Julie Chrisley.

Savannah Chrisley opens up about her weight Chrisley said her weight changes often. Currently, she weighs about 160 pounds, although she said she no longer keeps a scale at home. On the podcast, she told her mother that she ideally prefers to be closer to 135 pounds, noting that how her clothes fit tells her everything she needs to know.

Savannah Chrisley talks about returning to medications She has tried weight-loss injections before. During the podcast, she referred to them as “my shot.” She stopped previously because the medication reduced her appetite more than she liked. “When I'm on the shot and I can't eat, I'm like, ‘Ugh, I really love food,’” she said.

This time, Chrisley said she has had new bloodwork done so she can track changes in things like A1C and what she referred to as her “biological age.” She specifically praised tirzepatide, saying the medication works for her without the side effects some people report.

Chrisley joked that while she wants to be thin, she does not want to lose certain curves. “Not that skinny,” she said, laughing. But she did add that she wants to feel more comfortable in her jeans again. The frustration, she said, comes when clothes fit differently from week to week.

Julie also plans to join her daughter in the process, which includes gym time alongside the medication, People reported.

For Savannah Chrisley, the renewed focus is personal rather than public. “People can say what they want,” she said on the podcast. “As long as you feel good in your body, that’s what matters.”

Chrisley’s approach will be gradual. Medication, gym work, and tracking her health markers, a slow reset rather than a dramatic shift.