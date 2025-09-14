Subscribe

Sci-fi made real: Rare ‘tooth-in-eye’ implant brings back blind man's vision after 20 years - All you need to know

In the rare ‘tooth-in-eye’ surgery, the patient’s tooth is pulled, flattened, and a small hole is then drilled in the centre. A prosthetic lens is fitted over the hole, and the tooth is ultimately placed at the front of the patient’s eye.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published14 Sep 2025, 01:19 PM IST
The 'tooth-in-eye' procedure was developed in the 1960s and has only been performed on several hundred people worldwide.
The 'tooth-in-eye' procedure was developed in the 1960s and has only been performed on several hundred people worldwide.(YouTube @abc7NY)

A 34-year-old man regained his vision after over 20 years of blindness, thanks to a science fiction made real by a rare “tooth-in-eye” surgery.

According to a Today.com report, Brent Chapman of North Vancouver, Canada, lost his vision when he was 13 years old due to an extremely rare allergic reaction to Ibuprofen, known as Stevens-Johnson syndrome. The reaction left him blind in both eyes.

However, after over two decades of seeking out treatments to restore his vision, Brent was connected with Dr Greg Moloney, an ophthalmologist at Providence Health Care’s Mount Saint Joseph Hospital in Vancouver, for a life-changing surgery.

About the rare ‘tooth-in-eye’ surgery

Talking to Today.com, Dr Greg Moloney said that he had suggested the rare “tooth-in-eye” procedure on Brent Chapman’s right eye.

He noted that the “tooth-in-eye” procedure was developed in the 1960s and has only been performed on several hundred people worldwide, and entails multiple steps.

Initially, Brent said, he, too, thought the procedure sounded like something out of a movie. “It kind of sounded a little science fictiony. I was like, ‘Who thought of this? Like, this is so crazy’.”

However, the results were marvellous; Brent Chapman shared that he was immediately able to perceive his hands moving in front of him when he woke up from the surgery, and had 20/40 or 20/30 vision in the eye after it had fully healed.

“I feel fantastic,” Chapman said. “Vision comes back, and it’s a whole new world.”

How is the rare ‘tooth-in-eye’ surgery performed?

According to the news outlet, quoting Dr Greg Moloney, in the rare “tooth-in-eye” surgery, the patient’s tooth is pulled, flattened, and a small hole is then drilled in the centre.

A prosthetic lens is fitted over the hole, and the tooth is ultimately placed at the front of the patient’s eye, where they can see through the new lens.

Dr Moloney explained that a tooth from the patient is used because it decreases the chances that the body will perceive the object as a foreign body and reject it.

“Usually, the reaction is shock and surprise and frank disbelief that it [the procedure] even exists,” Moloney told the outlet.

 
 
