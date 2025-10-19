Second No Kings protest sweeps US streets as millions rally against Trump’s administration and policies

The second No Kings protest was organized on Saturday in most US states. The nationwide protests are taking place against the president of the United States, Donald Trump. The protestors believe Trump behaves more like a dictator or monarch instead of a democratic leader. This is the second wave nationwide No Kings protest, organized by progressive organisations that oppose Trump’s agenda.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the protest was a ‘hate America rally’ and other Republicans have also labeled it as ‘anti-American’. Connecticut House Republican leader Vincent Candelora told NPR that the protests were divisive, but the residents can exercise their right to organize protests. "I think our democracy is still strong as ever — but, you know, they're free to express themselves," Candelora told the publication.

Actor John Cusack supported the protestors on Saturday as he attended the protest in Chicago. The actor said that the Trump administration can ‘Go to hell!’. The actor further mentioned that Trump does not understand Chicago, as per The Independent.

What is the No Kings protest? The aim behind the organisations joining hands in protest is to dismiss what they describe as Trump’s ‘authoritarian’ agenda. The No Kings protest, therefore, is also known as the No Tyrant or No Monarch Day. The first round of No Kings protest was organized five months after Trump's second term as the US president. Protestors were opposing the administration’s decisions regarding issues like birthright citizenship, federal diversity, protection for transgender people, inclusion initiatives, and more.

The second wave of protests was fueled by increasing tension over immigration raids. Protestors cited that widespread immigration detentions were carried out by often masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Furthermore, protestors raised voices against the Trump administration hindering environmental protections and federal education resources. The second wave of protests included more than 2,500 demonstrations across all 50 states of America, which is 450 more than what was initially planned in June.

Peaceful protests Despite criticism from Republicans and the Trump administration, the protests were rather peaceful and colorful. In many cities like Portland and Los Angeles, protestors were spotted wearing inflatable animal costumes and singing and dancing with placards in their hands, thus giving a message of hope. The No Kings protest upholds the idea that America was founded in opposition to monarchy and should be ruled democratically.

FAQs What is the point of the No Kings protest? The No Kings Day protests are a series of protests against Donald Trump’s administration and its policies, which, as per the protestors, are non-democratic.

Do you need a permit to protest in the USA? No, one does not need a permit to protest in the USA as long as the traffic and pedestrian flow are not disturbed.