Serena Williams disappointed with a New York City hotel decoration: ‘Doesn't feel great’

Tennis legend Serena Williams was in New York City this week for Kim Kardashian’s launch of the SKIMS/Nike partnership. In a recent video shared on Instagram, Williams is seen expressing disappointment with a New York City hotel decoration, TMZ reported.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion was not impressed with the hotel's decision to adorn one of its hallways with a cotton plant. Williams was dismayed by the table decoration and vented her frustration, sharing a video on Instagram Stories on Thursday while she was in New York City.

Serena Williams’ disappointment In the video, Williams can be seen inside the establishment zooming in on one of the plant's stems. "How do we feel about cotton as decoration? Personally, for me, it doesn't feel great,” Williams is heard saying.

Williams, who retired from professional tennis in 2022, then decided to pick one of the balls off, and she flinched right after rubbing it on her nail.

Serena Williams had this to say on the decor of the hotel.

Serena Williams attends premiere of Gucci's short film A report published by Tennis World claimed that Williams recently walked the red carpet at the premiere of Gucci's short film, The Tiger, in Milan. Williams was seen wearing a long-sleeve, floor-length dress with feathers on the shoulders.

Earlier this year, in March, news agency Reuters reported that Williams took an ownership stake in Canada's first Women's National Basketball Association team, the Toronto Tempo. The report further stated that Williams will play an active role in designing Tempo's jerseys.

“I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo. This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes — I have always said that women's sports are an incredible investment opportunity,” Williams said in a press release, according to Reuters.

In her glorious career, Williams won the Wimbledon and Australian Open singles titles seven times each, six US Open singles trophies, and three French Open singles titles.

FAQs What did Serena Williams say in her video? Serena Williams was dismayed by the table adornment and vented out her frustration, sharing a video on Instagram Stories.