American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth joins OnlyFans: ‘Hollywood controlled my career’

Actor Shannon Elizabeth has announced that she has joined OnlyFans, marking what she describes as a new phase in her professional journey.
The 52-year-old actor said her account went live on April 16 and framed the move as a conscious decision to shift away from traditional industry structures. In an interview with People magazine, she said her career in Hollywood had largely been shaped by external forces.
“I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career,” she said.
Elizabeth said joining OnlyFans allows her to explore a more independent and direct form of storytelling.
“This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans,” she said.
In her profile, she describes herself as an actor and storyteller, promising content that is more spontaneous and unscripted. She added that the platform would include behind-the-scenes insights, conversations and exclusive photos and videos.
Elizabeth rose to prominence with her role as Nadia in American Pie, a performance that became one of the most recognisable parts of the film.
In a recent interaction with Entertainment Tonight, she clarified that her on-screen image did not reflect her real personality. “I was playing a character… I’m just not the girl who likes to be naked,” she said.
Despite this, she acknowledged the film’s impact on her career, saying it played a major role in shaping her journey in the industry.
Following her breakout role, Elizabeth appeared in films such as Scary Movie and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, which continued to highlight her image as a sex symbol.
She later took on roles in projects like Thirteen Ghosts and the television series That '70s Show, reflecting a gradual shift towards more varied roles.
Elizabeth said her decision to join OnlyFans is rooted in the platform’s ability to provide creators with greater autonomy.
“I’m choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free,” she said, adding that she believes such platforms represent the future of creative expression.
Elizabeth’s move highlights a broader shift within the entertainment industry, where artists are increasingly exploring alternative platforms to retain control over their content and public image.
As digital platforms evolve, they are offering actors new avenues to engage with audiences beyond traditional film and television formats.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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