Shaquille O' Neal dating OnlyFans star Sophie Rain? NBA legend says ‘I will date…’

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal cleared the air on rumours about him dating OnlyFans star Sophie Rain. The 53-year-old Hall of Fame basketball superstar set the record straight with influencer Noah Glenn Carter after a photo of the basketball star at Rain's 21st birthday went viral.

Rumours of Shaquille O' Neal and Sophie Rain dating have been doing the rounds after the 21-year-old posted a photo of herself and O'Neal standing together. The photo was taken during Rain's birthday party in Vegas.

What Shaquille O' Neal said “I don’t [date] that young but I will date your mom and give u a brother,” O’Neal, 53, wrote in the comments under a video of Carter insinuating that the two were an item, according to TMZ.

"Stop tryna create rumors don't make me slap you dude," O' Neal also purportedly wrote.

The photo that sparked the storm In the photo, O’Neal flashes a wide smile as Rain, standing in front of the former Los Angeles Lakers star, flips off the camera.

“Look who I met,” Rain captioned the shot, dressed in a see-through dress and holding a drink.

Hoping to shut down the rumors, O’Neal reportedly left a few now-deleted comments on Carter’s page, according to TMZ.

Sophie Rain shuts down rumours Not just Shaquille O'Neal, but Sophie Rain also shut down the rumours that the two were dating.

“I am a big fan of Shaq,” Rain, who has eight million Instagram followers and nearly 13m on TikTok, The Daily Mail quoted the OnlyFans star as saying. “But there's nothing going on between us and there was no funny business at the party.”

Who is Shaquille O'Neal Shaquille O'Neal is a former basketball player who was the dominant center of his era.

O’Neal – now 53-year-old — had helped the Los Angeles Lakers win three NBA championships (2001–03), and he later captured a fourth title (2006) while with the Miami Heat. In 1996 he was named to the NBA list of its 50 greatest players of all time.