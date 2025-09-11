Here’s why Shaun White and Nina Dobrev called off their engagement after five years together

Champion snowboarder Shaun White and The Vampire Diaries fame Nina Dobrev have parted ways and called off their engagement after being together for nearly five years, People magazine reported.

Advertisement

White, 39, proposed to Dobrev, 36, in October last year and then gifted her a 5-carat diamond ring.

What went wrong between Shaun White and Nina Dobrev? An insider told the magazine that it was a “mutual decision” between the two stars to go their separate ways, but it was not an “easy one”.

The source added that the decision was “made with love and a deep respect for one another”.

As of now, the two of them have not given any statement in this regard.

Nina Dobrev unpins the engagement post Shaun White is a five-time Olympian, having won gold medals in three games in half-pipe snowboarding. Nina Dobrev is best known for her roles as Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in The Vampire Diaries.

Advertisement

According to People, the two of them were last spotted together in Los Angeles on August 31. At that time, they were seen holding hands.

Recently, Dobrev was seen at the premiere of Eternity on September 7 during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. Several eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that she was not wearing her engagement ring at that time.

The actress has now unpinned the engagement post that had featured on top of her Instagram profile ever since Shaun White proposed to her in October last year.

How did Shaun White and Nina Dobrev meet? White and Dobrev first got in touch with each other at an awards show in 2012. However, the meeting was brief, and they got to know each other somewhere around 2019 after being roped in to speak at a Florida-based event organized by Tony Robbins.

Advertisement

In January 2022, White told the magazine that he “actually didn't know anything about” his partner when they met in 2019. But what fascinated him was multiple requests from staff members to take a picture with her.

Later on, the duo stayed together during the beginning of the COVID pandemic. White even shared several pictures of Dobrev giving him a haircut in May 2020.

In 2022, Dobrev remained present when White took part in his fifth and final Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Also Read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

Last year, White is believed to have popped the question to her at a surprise dinner at New York City's The Golden Swan.

Advertisement

FAQs For how long were Shaun White and Nina Dobrev together? They have separated after dating each other for nearly five years.

When did Shaun White and Nina Dobrev get engaged? They announced their engagement in October 2024.