Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau recently made their relationship official as the pop sensation and former Canadian Prime Minister stepped out for their maiden public appearance in Paris to mark her 41st birthday. Now, #ShuterScoop has reported that Jeff Bezos’s wife, Lauren Sánchez, initially played the matchmaker between Perry and Trudeau.

“I’ve gone from launching rockets to launching romances,” the news outlet quoted Sánchez, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, as saying.

After weeks of speculation, Perry and Trudeau were spotted hand-in-hand during their recent outing in Paris to celebrate the big occasion in her life.

Lauren Sánchez pays “matchmaker” Sánchez, who tied the knot with Bezos in June this year, is believed to have introduced Perry to Trudeau “through her circle,” an insider told #ShuterScoop. “She thought they’d vibe instantly. And wow, did she call it”.

As the Roar hitmaker turned 41 on October 25, she and Trudeau made their first public appearance in Paris to confirm their relationship. In July this year, Perry and Trudeau sparked dating rumors on the internet after the duo dined at a restaurant in Montreal.

As per the insider, Perry and Trudeau “have insane chemistry”.

“Katy thinks Justin’s witty and kind, and he’s in awe of her energy,” they added.

On October 11, Daily Mail published photographs of Perry locking lips with Trudeau on her yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara in late September. Prior to that, in April this year, in a phallic-shaped rocket, Perry accompanied Sánchez to space.

Katy Perry’s split from Orlando Bloom Perry and Orlando Bloom ended their engagement in July this year. Through an official statement, the duo later announced that they were “shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting”.

Perry and Bloom also assured that they would “continue to be seen together as a family” as they prioritize raising their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, who is only 5 years old.

