Shohei Ohtani delivers record-breaking performance, leads Dodgers to World Series with 3 HRs, 10 strikeouts

Shohei Ohtani made history on Friday, October 17, with his outstanding performance. The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading back to the World Series after a dominating win against the Milwaukee Brewers - and it is mostly thanks to Ohtani, who carried the team to a 5-1 victory that sealed a 4-0 series sweep for the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani’s record-breaking night It was not just another big game. Ohtani broke several records - three home runs, 10 strikeouts, six shutout frames and allowed just two hits - in the same postseason match.

Nobody has pulled that off in the history of Major League Baseball (MLB). The last time a pitcher hit three homers in one game was Boston Braves's Jim Tobin in 1942, BBC reported.

Ohtani came into the match without a home run in eight straight games, but that drought ended quickly. He made three strike-outs in the first inning and then sent a 446-foot shot deep into the stands. Two innings later came another homerun. His third homer of the night was a 469 ft. monster hit that went out of the Dodgers’ stadium.

“It was really fun on both sides of the ball today,” Ohtani said after holding up the NLCS MVP trophy. “I’m taking this trophy and let’s get four more wins. We won it as a team, and this is really a team effort.”

Reactions to Ohtani’s historical night Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it was “probably the greatest postseason performance of all time”.

“He’s the greatest player on the planet. Whatever you don’t expect, expect him to do it,” Roberts added.

According to USA Today, first baseman Freddie Freeman could not stop smiling in the post game interview. “Sometimes you’ve got to check yourself and touch him to make sure he’s not made of steel,” he joked. “Biggest stage, and he goes out and does that? Unreal.”

The Dodgers are now 9–1 in the postseason and four wins away from back-to-back titles - a feat last done by the Yankees in 2000. They will face either the Toronto Blue Jays or the Seattle Mariners next.

FAQs What record did Shohei Ohtani set in the NLCS? Ohtani became the first MLB player ever to hit three home runs and record 10 strikeouts in a postseason game.

Who did the Dodgers defeat to reach the World Series? The Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers in a 4–0 series sweep to win the National League pennant.

What was the final score in the clinching game? Los Angeles defeated Milwaukee 5–1 at Dodger Stadium.