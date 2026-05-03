Sir Alex Ferguson taken to hospital before Manchester United vs Liverpool clash at Old Trafford; check details

Football legend Sir Alex Ferguson was taken to the hospital as a precaution after feeling unwell just over an hour before Manchester United’s Premier League match against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday (May 3). The 84-year-old, a constant presence at United games, had been chatting with fans and posing for photos when he suddenly reported discomfort.
Stadium medics stepped in right away to treat the former manager of Manchester United on site. He was then transferred by ambulance for further checks. Reports confirm the move was precautionary rather than an emergency, easing some immediate worries among supporters. Club staff stayed close throughout, and fans inside the stadium showed their concern with supportive chants before kick-off.
This unexpected development added tension to an already high-stakes evening. Manchester United versus Liverpool is one of the biggest fixtures in English football, drawing huge global attention every season.
Sir Alex Ferguson is widely regarded as Manchester United’s greatest ever manager. From 1986 until his retirement in 2013, he guided the club to extraordinary heights. He delivered 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns, building teams that dominated both at home and in Europe. His leadership style, sharp tactical mind, and ability to inspire players made him a hero to millions.
Even years after stepping down, Ferguson remains deeply tied to the club. He attends matches regularly, offering quiet support from the stands and serving as a symbol of the club’s proud history. His presence often lifts the squad and reminds everyone of the winning culture he created,
Sir Alex Ferguson was also at Anfield earlier this season when Manchester United beat Liverpool. He sat next to his longtime friend and rival, Kenny Dalglish, showing the respect that exists between these two football giants despite the passionate rivalry on the pitch.
The Manchester United vs Liverpool clash always brings massive excitement. Both sides entered the game chasing important points in the Premier League table. Before the health news broke, the atmosphere at Old Trafford was buzzing with anticipation. Supporters had looked forward to a thrilling contest filled with history and intensity.
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Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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