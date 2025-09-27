Did Sister Wives' Christine Brown use weight loss shots to shed 40 pounds? Here’s all we know

Sister Wives' Christine Brown recently revealed on Instagram that she lost 40 pounds without taking injectable weight loss drugs. The 53-year-old said she opted for certain dietary products and was eager to help people support their bodies.

Sister Wives' Christine Brown on weight loss Taking to Instagram, Christine Brown shared side-by-side photos of herself to highlight her body transformation. “Weight loss shots are helping so many women make progress, and I am all for it!” she said.

She mentioned that several women on weight loss shots were facing a few setbacks, including “sluggish digestion”, “low energy”, and “stalled results”.

“I haven’t taken the shots; I lost 40 pounds with Plexus,” Christine Brown revealed. She added that she was “loving” to help people support their bodies while they were on weight loss shots.

The 53-year-old, who was in a polygamous marriage with Kody Brown until 2021, advised people to focus on “gut health”, “gentle cleansing”, and “natural energy”. She assured that this would lead to “better digestion” and “faster weight loss”.

“It’s the combo so many women are adding with their shots to feel better, move better, and see better results,” Brown added. She encouraged people to send her results. Earlier, Christine Brown revealed that her former Sister Wives co-star, Meri Brown, had criticized her weight, as per E! News.

Christine Brown takes a jab at Meri Brown In her new memoir, Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom, Christine Brown opened up about what Meri Brown thought of her weight and parenting style.

“I didn't trust that she would be kind to me, particularly in front of other people,” Christine wrote. “She said demeaning things about me when she was with her family—in front of me,” Brown added, as per E! Online.

FAQs How much weight did Christine Brown lose with Plexus? Christine Brown lost 40 pounds with Plexus.

When did Christine Brown end her polygamous marriage to Kody Brown? Christine Brown ended her polygamous marriage to Kody Brown in 2021.