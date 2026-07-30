Six Flags unveils Bakunawa, the record-shattering spinning coaster you've ever ridden

Six Flags Great Adventure has unveiled Bakunawa, a record-breaking roller coaster that the amusement park says will become the world's tallest and fastest spinning launch coaster when it opens in 2027.
Inspired by the mythical sea serpent Bakunawa from Filipino folklore, the attraction promises a high-speed experience featuring multiple launches, free-spinning cars and several world-first ride elements.
According to Six Flags, the coaster will break six world records, making it one of the park's most ambitious attractions to date.
Guests will follow the mythical creature's ascent into the sky before plunging back toward the ground in spinning, floorless coaster trains designed to recreate the serpent's dramatic journey.
The attraction features themed storytelling from queue to ride, with the serpent's mythical eclipse serving as the central narrative.
Six Flags says Bakunawa will set six world records upon opening:
World's fastest spinning coaster
World's tallest spinning coaster
World's fastest inversion
World's longest stall inversion
World's first floorless spinning coaster
World's first upside-down launch
Ride reaches 382 feet and 100 mph
Bakunawa will stand 382 feet tall and reach a top speed of 100 mph (161 km/h).
The coaster will feature three separate launches:
Launch 1: 0 to 60 mph
Launch 2: 60 to 80 mph while riders are upside down
Launch 3: 80 to 100 mph
After climbing to the summit, riders will briefly pause at the highest point before plunging backward down the track. Because each train spins freely, passengers may face upward, downward or sideways during the drop, making every ride unique.
The total ride track spans 3,163 feet, while the full ride cycle lasts 2 minutes and 17 seconds.
Bakunawa will introduce the world's first floorless spinning coaster, featuring trains with no floor beneath riders' feet.
The attraction will operate with two trains, each carrying 20 passengers across five coaches, with four riders seated back-to-back in each coach.
Each train rotates freely throughout the ride, creating a different experience every time guests board.
The coaster will have a minimum height requirement of 48 inches.
Six Flags has also begun selling 2027 Season Passes, allowing visitors to ride Bakunawa when it opens while also receiving unlimited park admission and free parking for the remainder of 2026 and throughout the 2027 season.
With its combination of extreme height, triple-launch design and spinning ride system, Bakunawa is set to become one of the most technologically advanced and ambitious roller coasters ever built at Six Flags Great Adventure.
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