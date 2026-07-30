Six Flags unveils Bakunawa, the record-shattering spinning coaster you've ever ridden

Six Flags Great Adventure has unveiled Bakunawa, a record-breaking roller coaster that the amusement park says will become the world's tallest and fastest spinning launch coaster when it opens in 2027.

Inspired by the mythical sea serpent Bakunawa from Filipino folklore, the attraction promises a high-speed experience featuring multiple launches, free-spinning cars and several world-first ride elements.

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According to Six Flags, the coaster will break six world records, making it one of the park's most ambitious attractions to date.

Inspired by a legendary sea serpent Guests will follow the mythical creature's ascent into the sky before plunging back toward the ground in spinning, floorless coaster trains designed to recreate the serpent's dramatic journey.

The attraction features themed storytelling from queue to ride, with the serpent's mythical eclipse serving as the central narrative.

Six world records Six Flags says Bakunawa will set six world records upon opening:

World's fastest spinning coaster

World's tallest spinning coaster

World's fastest inversion

World's longest stall inversion

World's first floorless spinning coaster

World's first upside-down launch

Ride reaches 382 feet and 100 mph

Bakunawa will stand 382 feet tall and reach a top speed of 100 mph (161 km/h).

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The coaster will feature three separate launches:

Launch 1: 0 to 60 mph

Launch 2: 60 to 80 mph while riders are upside down

Launch 3: 80 to 100 mph

After climbing to the summit, riders will briefly pause at the highest point before plunging backward down the track. Because each train spins freely, passengers may face upward, downward or sideways during the drop, making every ride unique.

The total ride track spans 3,163 feet, while the full ride cycle lasts 2 minutes and 17 seconds.

Floorless spinning trains Bakunawa will introduce the world's first floorless spinning coaster, featuring trains with no floor beneath riders' feet.

The attraction will operate with two trains, each carrying 20 passengers across five coaches, with four riders seated back-to-back in each coach.

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Each train rotates freely throughout the ride, creating a different experience every time guests board.

Ride requirements The coaster will have a minimum height requirement of 48 inches.

Six Flags has also begun selling 2027 Season Passes, allowing visitors to ride Bakunawa when it opens while also receiving unlimited park admission and free parking for the remainder of 2026 and throughout the 2027 season.

With its combination of extreme height, triple-launch design and spinning ride system, Bakunawa is set to become one of the most technologically advanced and ambitious roller coasters ever built at Six Flags Great Adventure.