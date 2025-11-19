Slight pat, approving nod: Trump greeting Elon Musk at White House dinner grabs eyeballs - Viral video

Donald Trump greeted his ‘First Buddy’ and Tesla boss Elon Musk with a friendly pat on his tummy during the White House dinner hosted in honour of Saudi Crown Prince, on Tuesday.

A video of the POTUS' gesture has now gone viral on social media.

Earlier, the Tesla CEO had declined an invitation from Trump to attend a dinner for top tech and business leaders at the White House, following a dramatic fallout with the US President in June.

Ahead of the dinner, speculations swirled over whether the Tesla boss would attend this time – until Elon Musk was spotted arriving alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and other high-profile guests, putting the rumours to rest.

Saudi Crown Prince at White House Donald Trump welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House on Tuesday, 18 November – marking his first visit in seven years, since the 2018 killing of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi that sparked global outrage.

During a meeting with Trump, Saudi's Crown Prince appreciated the POTUS' efforts in ‘achieving peace’ in the world, and said that Saudi will invest up to $1 trillion in the United States.

Who all attended the dinner? The lavish White House dinner featured a star-studded guest list including Apple CEO Tim Cook, along with golfer Bryson DeChambeau.

The attendees dined on a pistachio-crusted rack of lamb, followed by a couverture mousse pear for dessert, as per reports.